Cambodia joins the foreign Oscar race… but what of ‘Amour?’

Before I get to the second official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race, a word about the film that many have been casually assuming is the film to beat in the race: “Amour.” Michael Haneke’s Palme d’Or basked in critical adoration at Cannes and looks sure to stand as one of the year’s most lavishly acclaimed films when 2012 wraps up. After the Academy broke with tradition last year by actually giving the prize to the critics’ favorite — Iran’s “A Separation” — you could be forgiven for liking Haneke’s chances this time round, particularly given that his film should resonate with the Academy’s older voters, who are legion.
First, however, it actually has to be entered into the race, and that’s less of a sure thing than you might think. Though it’s a wholly French-set, French-language production, three countries can lay claim to it: France, Germany and Haneke’s home state of Austria.
France is in no position to submit the film this year, given that its French release (October 24) falls after the Academy cut-off date. Germany, which submitted Haneke’s “The White Ribbon” in 2009, opens “Amour” in September, and therefore would be permitted to enter it, but they just announced a shortlist of eight potential submissions — and “Amour” isn’t on it.
That leaves Austria, which hasn’t submitted a Haneke film since “Cache,” another French-language effort, was disqualified by the Academy in 2005 for being insufficiently Austrian. That move aroused enough protests to prompt a rule revision on the Academy’s part, which would make “Amour” a pointed submission for Austria. It is being released just in time, but will Austrian selectors — who have plumped for Haneke four times before — still be smarting from 2009, when they tussled with Germany for the right to submit “The White Ribbon,” and lost? The selection process is all too often a political one.
If it is submitted, it remains to be seen whether Academy voters, in spite of the rule change, will be bothered by the film’s lack of obvious connection to the submitting country. Last year, Finland submitted Aki Kaurismaki’s French-language “Le Havre” — it was widely tipped for a nomination, but failed to crack even the nine-film shortlist. Was the cultural disconnect a problem for voters, or did they simply not dig it? We can only guess.
Even if “Amour” falls victim to the arcane restrictions of the foreign Oscar race, that could greatly boost its chances in the general categories. As we saw with “Talk to Her” in 2002, or “Three Colors: Red” in 1994, when voters are denied the chance to vote for foreign-language favorites in their designated ghetto category, handsome consolation nominations can follow.
Anyway, back to more certain business, as the second official submission for the foreign Oscar (after Morocco got the ball rolling last week) comes from another infrequent visitor to the race: Cambodia. Indeed, the Southeast Asian nation has only submitted (unsuccessfully) once before, way back in 1994. For their second time at bat, Cambodia has opted for Chhay Bora’s “Lost Loves,” which is reportedly the country’s first film about the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime in over two decades.
The backstory of “Lost Loves,” as detailed in this Guardian piece, is an interesting one. Screenwriter-star (and Khmer Rouge survivor) Khauv Sotheary is a 47 year-old university professor who was inspired to make a film about her own mother’s experience of the regime in the 1970s, during which she lost her husband, father and four children. Though a novice actress, Sotheary took the role of her mother, while fellow academic Chhay Bora, who also lost family members to the Khmer Rouge, directed.
Reviews of the film from known sources are hard to come by — it hasn’t played any festivals outside Asia — and a clumsily-cut, heavily overscored trailer clearly doesn’t do it any favors. But it looks crisply shot and potentially rather moving — it’s certainly the kind of story voters could respond to if told with the requisite polish.
Meanwhile, as mentioned above, a few more countries have announced shortlists of films vying to be submitted — including three that, in recent years, have been regular nominees in the category. Two of Germany’s eight potential submissions are documentaries: after all, they submitted “Pina” last year and cracked the Academy’s nine-film shortlist. The most high-profile title on their list, however, is Christian Petzold’s excellent Stasi-era character drama “Barbara,” which greatly impressed me at the Berlinale, where it deservedly won the Best Director prize. It’d be a strong submission, though among the films it’s up against is “Hotel Lux,” a politically-tinged WWII comedy. So it’s anyone’s guess.
Israel, as usual, will submit the Best Picture winner at the Ophir Awards, their local Oscars: I’m unfamiliar with the five contenders, save for Rama Burshtein’s “Fill the Void,” which will premiere in Competition at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. Finally, Mexico’s shortlist of seven possibilities includes two Cannes prizewinners. They’d be out of their minds to submit Carlos Reygadas’s off-puttingly indulgent non-narrative scrapbook effort “Post Tenebras Lux,” with fleshy mass orgies and self-decapitation among its many treats; “After Lucia,” an acclaimed study of high-school bullying that was a surprise winner of the Un Certain Regard award, would be a wiser choice.
I imagine Amour will be released in Austria late September. It’s sure to get nominations in other categories either way.
By the way, slight typo on the Three Colors: Red date.
“It’s sure to get nominations in other categories either way. ”
That’s a most optimistic thing to say. General category nominations for foreign language films, once frequent, are increasingly rare these days.
I agree with Red Wine — but with the Original Screenplay field looking as it does, they’d really have to go out of their way not to nominate it. And the writers are the most adventurous voters.
By the way, it turns out Austria is releasing it in time. I’ve amended the article.
It is rare, but so are films like Amour.
I wouldn’t bet against Shemi Zarhin’s well-received Ophir nomination leader THE WORLD IS FUNNY to become Israel’s foreign language submission.
yeah, well…The World is Funny has been very successful, box office wise, and all in all, it is a very good film, but since it has no international festival appearance, and since one of it’s main story lines has to do with a famous israeli sketch trio which no one outside Israel has heard of, i’m looking at two other films as potential winners: The extremly moving Fill the Void, which is not only very well made, it also opens up a window to a closed religious society many are unfamiliar with (and it will premiere in Venice. It is so well made I can’t imagine it leaving without a single prize). The other favorite to win is God’s Neigbors, an energetic account of religious people who beat up anyone who doesn’t live up to their standards of religion. The film premiered at Cannes and was well recieved. It is doing reasonable bussiness at the box office, especially considering it is an independant production, shot in 16 days. and it is also an excellent film.
I guess France will submit either “Rust and bone” or “Holy Motors”. I suppose “The untouchables” is out of the race since it was released in late 2011 in France.
The Intouchables is not out of the race — it was released in France after 1 October 2011 (last year’s cutoff date), and is therefore eligible. I expect they will submit it.
I can’t imagine they’ll go for Holy Motors, gratifying as that would be. They’re generally a bit savvier than that.
The Intouchables is so popular I now know several people who never even watch foreign movies who have now not only heard of it but even seen it and loved it. And you know its popular when it manages a slot on the young douche male skewing IMDB 250.
The Intouchables is an absolute mega sensation, I daresay much bigger than The Artist and should be an easy nomination. I still have to see the film of course.
The Intouchables won’t get nominated, not unless the rest of possible entries are really weak.
This is the Academy we’re talking about. They nominate soft films in this category all the time — and far less popular ones than this.
I get why The Intouchables would be submitted, but why are we so short on Rust and Bone’s chances? Haven’t seen either; just curious for some handicapping.
Rust and Bone stands a pretty good chance, and I’d much rather they submitted that — but The Intouchables has been a phenomenon in France. Gangbusters box office plus a sentimental story hook makes it the obvious choice, though their selectors have surprised us before.
I really hope Germany will send “Barbara” by Christian Petzold into the race – still one of the best films I´ve seen this year. That would be an amazing choice! And it would have a good chance for at least a nomination, given that the Academy likes films that are dealing with German history.
I wouldn’t draw too many lessons from Le Havre’s exclusion from the shortlist last year. It was a huge critical success, but was extremely quirky with a very dry sense of a humor and grainy shots. If I were an Academy voter, those annoyances would have weighed far heavier on my mind than the oddity of Finland submitting a France-set film.
I hope the Philippines submit well this year, maybe Brillante Mendoza’s Captive?
I see the Philippines have announced a shortlist of seven films, including Captive.
Out of the 7 shortlisted films, only 3 are “quality” movies aside from Captive there is Busong and Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa. Captive will have a limited commercial run on Sept. 5, which is a first for a Mendoza film because despite his acclaim his films never reach a wide audience
You may add “Manila Kingpin” in the list making it four quality films… “Busong” was shown in Cannes Directors Fortnight.. Don’t really like “The Dance of Two Left Foot” when I saw it last year in Cinemalaya…
But Captive is the best pick..
Obviously, the French choice is going to be made between these seven films :
The Intouchables
Rust & Bone
You ain’t see nothing yet
Farewell my Queen
Polisse
Holy motors
Chicken with plums
Germany today decided to submit Barbara.