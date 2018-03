NBC

Cameron Diaz to host “SNL” for 4th time

Diaz will be joined on the Nov. 22 show by “Uptown Funk!” collabotors Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. Diaz becomes just the 2nd female host this season – men have taken up five of the first six hosting slots. Diaz previously hosted in 1998, 2002 and 2005, and has made many cameos over the years.

“The Fosters” bringing back Rosie O”Donnell

“The View” star will reprise her Rita Hendricks for two episodes this season.