Can Adele hold off Lupe Fiasco, ‘Glee’ and Avril Lavigne on the Billboard 200?

It”s a big week as five of the six top titles on next week”s Billboard 200 will be newbies.

After two weeks at No. 1, Adele”s 21 will likely drop to No. 2 to make way for Lupe Fiasco”s “LASERS,” which is poised to sell a robust 225,000 copies. “21” is on target to move around 130,000. Coming in at No. 3 will be “Glee Vol.5” at around 100,000 units. At No. 4 is Avril Lavigne”s “Goodbye Lullaby,” at No. 5 will be country singer Sara Evans” newest, “Stronger,” and at No. 6, R.E.M.”s “Collapse into Now.” Evans and R.E.M. are too close to call to know if they”ll come in at that order or switch places.

Raekwon”s “Shaolin Vs. Wu-Tang” looks like it will bow at No. 11, but, according to Hits Daily Double, it could squeak into the top 10, depending upon if it can beat Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never. “

Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” continues to sell strongly and likely land at No. 7, ex-Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius”s “Late Nights and Early Mornings” drops from No. 2 to No. 8, while multi-artist compilation “Now 37” is No. 9.