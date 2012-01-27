Can Adele make it 18 weeks on the Billboard 200 or does Tim McGraw top her?

Adele “21” will likely tie Garth Brooks” “Ropin” the Wind” next week when the British singer”s sophomore set spends its 18th week atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

Early projections show “21” handily outselling Tim McGraw”s “Emotional Traffic,” and possibly topping 100,000 again. This means that “21” only needs to spend three more weeks at No. 1 to set the record for most weeks at the top in the Nielsen SoundScan era. The “Bodyguard” soundtrack current holds the record at 20.

Following several post-holiday slow release weeks, the chart sees six titles debuting in the Top 10. In addition to “Emotional Traffic,” which will will sell up to 70,000 to bow at No. 2, metal band Lamb of God”s “Resolution” looks good for No. 3, with sales of around 60,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

The “2012 Grammy Nominees” compilation is right behind Lamb of God for No. 4 with sales of 50,000-55,000. Singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson”s “Human Again” will score a top 5 debut, moving around 40,000 copies.

The other likely Top 10 premieres are former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler”s “100 Proof” at No. 8 and Christian artist Kari Jobe at No. 9. Both are targeted to sell between 24,000-28,000.

Previously released sets remaining in the top tier are “Kidz Bop Kids 21,” which falls 2-6; Drake”s “Take Care” likely drops 4-7, and Black Keys” “El Camino” tumbles 3-10.