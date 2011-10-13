Can Adele make it 3 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

#Adele #Lady Gaga #Rihanna
10.13.11 7 years ago

In an era when it is almost impossible for ballads to gain traction at Top 40 radio, Adele”s “Someone Like You” has landed its third week at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 10.

The song gains in both radio plays and digital downloads, as it surges past the 2 million mark in digital sales.
The top three on the Billboard 100 remain the same as they were last week:  “Someone Like You” followed by Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera and Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks.” The latter two both gain in airplay. In a stat we”re sure Foster the People would gladly trade for some upward movement, “Kicks” has now spent seven weeks at No. 3, a feat matched or surpassed by only three other songs that didn”t reach No. 1, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the top 10: LMFAO”s “Sexy And I Know It” saunters 6-4, while the duo”s former No. 1, “Party Rock Anthem,” falls 5-6.  Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine slides 4-5.

Rihanna”s 20th Hot 100 Top 10 hit, “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris soars 9-7, David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher holds at No. 8, while Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi rebounds one spot to No. 9 and Lady Gaga”s “You And I” bounces up two spots to No. 10.

In other Hot 100 news, T-Pain”s “5 O”Clock” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Lily Allen jolts 47-15, giving Allen her first top 40 hit in the U.S.

TOPICS#Adele#Lady Gaga#Rihanna
