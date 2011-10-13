Can Adele make it 3 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

In an era when it is almost impossible for ballads to gain traction at Top 40 radio, Adele”s “Someone Like You” has landed its third week at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 10.

The song gains in both radio plays and digital downloads, as it surges past the 2 million mark in digital sales.

The top three on the Billboard 100 remain the same as they were last week: “Someone Like You” followed by Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera and Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks.” The latter two both gain in airplay. In a stat we”re sure Foster the People would gladly trade for some upward movement, “Kicks” has now spent seven weeks at No. 3, a feat matched or surpassed by only three other songs that didn”t reach No. 1, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the top 10: LMFAO”s “Sexy And I Know It” saunters 6-4, while the duo”s former No. 1, “Party Rock Anthem,” falls 5-6. Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine slides 4-5.

Rihanna”s 20th Hot 100 Top 10 hit, “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris soars 9-7, David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher holds at No. 8, while Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi rebounds one spot to No. 9 and Lady Gaga”s “You And I” bounces up two spots to No. 10.

In other Hot 100 news, T-Pain”s “5 O”Clock” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Lily Allen jolts 47-15, giving Allen her first top 40 hit in the U.S.