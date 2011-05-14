Can Adele make it another week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200?

Adele remains the queen of the chart as “21” has a firm lock on the top spot on the Billboard 200 going into the weekend. “21” is poised to sell around 130,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. That gives it a 50,000 lead over No. 2, “Now That”s What I Call Music 38.” Additionally, her first album, “19,” continues to rally as it storms back up the chart, likely climbing into the top 15 next week.

It”s a strong week for debuts in the top 10 as the Andy Samberg-fronted trio, Lonely Island, debut at No. 3 with “Turtleneck & Chain.” The set includes the music from many of the digital shorts first featured on “Saturday Night Live.” Duking it out for the No. 4 spot is the unlikely pairing of Christina Perri”s “lovestrong” and Tyler, The Creator”s “Goblin.” Both are on track to sell between 45,000-50,000.

This week”s No. 2, The Beastie Boys” “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2,” likely drops to No. 6, as “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez”s “Love?,” may fall two spots to No. 7. The Cars” first album in 27 years with this line up looks to come in at No. 8, with Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes rounding out the top 10.