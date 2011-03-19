Can Adele return to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200?

It looks like Lupe Fiasco only temporarily stole Adele”s thunder. Her sophomore set, “21,” is set to return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week after slipping to No. 2.

“21” will add another 100,000 or so to its four-week tally, according to Hits Daily Double. Coming in at No. 2, and the chart”s only new title in the Top 10, will be Rise Against”s “Endgame,” which is slated to sell as much as 90,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

Fiasco”s “LASERS” is poised to fall 1-3, and drop from its first week sales of around 200,000 to 55,000. “Glee”s” fifth set slides 1 spot to No. 4, while Mumford & Son”s “Sigh No More” moves back up into the Top 5.

The rest of the Top 10, as of Friday, has Avril Lavigne”s “Goodbye Lullaby”s” falling slightly from 4-6 in its second week, Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never” at No. 7, “Now 37” at No. 8 (and tied for that spot with Marsha Ambrosius”s “Late Night and Early Mornings”) and Sara Evans” “Stronger” at No. 10.

Travis Barker barely misses a Top 10 landing as the Blink-182 drummer comes in at No. 12 with his first solo album, “Give the Drummer Some.”