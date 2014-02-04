Can Benedict Cumberbatch Solve Murray-arty’s ‘Sesame Street’ Puzzle?

Continuing the tradition of celebrity cameos*, PBS just released this clip featuring Benedict Cumberbatch of ‘Sherlock’ fame. In the bit, Murray – known here as Murray-arty for the purposes of maximum ‘Sherlock’ puns – seems to have Cumberbatch confused with his more famous BBC alter-ego. A distinction that can be lost on Muppets and fans alike. Despite not being the World’s Greatest Detective
Batman Sherlock Holmes in real life, Cumberbatch sets out to solve the brain-bending puzzle put forth by Murray-arty. Can he figure it out in time?
*For which the mothers/fathers/caretakers of preschoolers all over the world thank you. Mindless edutainment for kids goes down easier when there is adult eye candy presenting it.
That isn’t The Count’s voice.
1) Is Sesame mindless these days? We only watch the pre-Elmo ones (other than clips like this).
2) Cumberbatch himself dislikes the term “Cumberbitches.” He’s suggested “Cumber Collective,” but really, anything other than “bitches.”
3) It’s a very cute bit, but lord, I miss Jerry Nelson (the original Count’s puppeteer, who just died recently).