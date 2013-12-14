Can Beyonce’s Thursday night surprise bump Garth Brooks’ box set out of No. 1?

Garth Brooks” comeback continues as his boxed set, “Blame It All On My Roots,” remains at No. 1 on next week”s Billboard 200.

The Walmart-only exclusive picks up speed as it sells up to 175,000 copies in its third week of release, increasing from its first and second week numbers, according to Hits Daily Double.

However, Hits Daily Double put up its predictions before Beyonce surprised the world by dropping a 14-track album on iTunes Thursday night, so if Bey has her way she will outsell Brooks. But for now, we”ll to look at the top 10 without Beyonce in the picture.

Kelly Clarkson”s “Wrapped In Red” remains the hit Christmas album of the season, boasting 140,000 in sales for No. 2. One Direction”s “Midnight Memories” is No. 3 (110,000-120,000). The Robertsons” “Duck The Halls” is No. 4 (115,000).

The week”s two debuts (other than Beyonce) take the next two spots as R. Kelly”s “Black Panties” bows at No. 5 (110,000) and Childish Gambino”s “Because The Internet” will launch at No. 6 (95,000).

Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” is No. 6 (75,000) and Katy Perry”s “Prism,” at No. 7 (60,000). Two more holiday titles -Mary J. Blige”s “A Mary Christmas” and Susan Boyle”s “Home For Christmas” are at No. 8 (55,000) and No. 9 (50,000) respectively. The soundtrack to “Frozen” heats up the No. 10 spot (50,000).

In continuing bad news for Britney Spears, her new album, “Britney Jean,” which came on the chart at No. 4 this week, falls out of the top 15.