Can Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’ make it 3 weeks atop the Billboard 200?

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” makes it three weeks in a row, as the title looks like a sure bet to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week. If it does, the album will be the first title to spent a trio of weeks at No.1 since Taylor Swift’s “Red” last year.

Timberlake, whose third solo album has already surpassed the million mark in its first two weeks will likely at another 150,000 to its tally next week.

That gives it a good lead over The Band Perry”s sophomore set, “Pioneer,” which will come it at No. 2 with sales of up to 120,000, making the two titles the only two to top the 100,000 mark next week, according to Hits Daily Double.

Joining The Band Perry with Top 10 debuts are Tyler, The Creator, whose “Wolf” comes in at No. 3 with sales of up to 95,000; New Kids on the Block”s “10,” which enters at No. 6 with up to 50,000 in sales and Killswitch Engage”s “Disarm The Descent” at No. 7.

Rounding out the top 10, last week”s No. 3, Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story…” will likely fall to No. 4, Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not A Human Being II” drops three places to No. 5, Imagine Dragons” “Night Vision” is at No. 8, Pink”s “The Truth About Love” is at No. 9 and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” is at No. 10.