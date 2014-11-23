Can Meryl Streep actually win a fourth Oscar for ‘Into the Woods?’

We really shouldn't be having this conversation. It's just too soon. Isn't it?
When Meryl Streep won her third Academy Award for “The Iron Lady,” the collective media mindset was that the acting icon had finally joined the three-timer club and any other nominations from that point on would be icing on the cake. A fourth Oscar win? Considering how many times she'd been overlooked since winning no. 2 for “Sophie's Choice” in 1982, it just didn't seem realistic that it would happen anytime soon or at all. Even after landing another Best Actress nod for “August: Osage County,” the concept of Streep conceivably winning another statue just didn't register. That is, until now.
To say that Streep is the standout in Rob Marshall's “Into the Woods” is somewhat of an understatement. Chris Pine does steal almost every scene he's in as the Prince (more on that in a moment), but it's Streep's performance as the Witch that is transfixing. She has three showcase numbers, “Stay With Me,” “Last Midnight” and “Children Will Listen,” the latter also featuring other cast members, and she knocks both of them out of the park. What's so remarkable is that while Streep's singing voice was fine for “Mamma Mia,” you'd almost think it was a another woman with the last name Streep singing in “Woods.” The difference in her vocals are just night and day. It could certainly be the material, but Streep also has a freedom in her performance here that just electrifies every scene she's in. Yes, she's pulling a little Miranda Priestly/Madeline Ashton attitude now and again, but, as you'd expect, it's the dramatic moments where she shines. “Into the Woods” is in many respects a dramedy with very serious moments punctuated by slightly over-the-top or self-aware (take your pick) comedy. No one makes this tricky balance work better than Streep.
Listen, we know what you're thinking: “Well, of course she's great. She's Meryl Streep!” No doubt, her reputation precedes her. This is a different situation, however. Frame it with lower-than-usual expectations, but her Witch in “Woods” is hers and owns the stage, er, soundstage. Is it a heartbreaking musical turn along the lines of Jennifer Hudson or Anne Hathaway's Oscar-winning turns in this category? No. But it may be the most affecting of all the potential supporting actress nominees.
As the category stands now – and it appears there are no more qualifying performances left to be seen – your players are Patricia Arquette for “Boyhood,” Keira Knightley for “The Imitation Game,” Emma Stone for “Birdman,” Jessica Chastain for “A Most Violent Year” and Laura Dern for “Wild.” Counting Streep you have six contenders. Obviously, one of them won't make the cut. Arquette could win for the longevity of her performance and a superb “last” scene, but Streep's larger canvas work may simply stick with Academy members more. And that could find Streep joining Katharine Hepburn as the only performers to ever win four Academy Awards specifically for acting. It seemed unthinkable a few months ago, but now? The film still has a long way to go in terms of critical and industry reaction, but that fourth win window is opening just a tad. A bit of light is coming through.
As for the rest of “Into the Woods,” general review reactions are embargoed until December but we'll note that while Emily Blunt's Baker's Wife was a lead role on Broadway, it seems more of a supporting one here (you could argue Anna Kendrick's Cinderella is actually more “lead” than Blunt). And like most musicals, this won't be for everyone. One thing to look forward to, however, is the aforementioned Pine as Cinderella's Prince. Whether it's intentional or not he seems to be channeling William Shatner for his portrayal of what he deemed a “two-dimensional” character, and he simply fantastic. He's hilarious and, no joke, has a fine singing voice.
As for below-the-line considerations, “Woods” seems like an easy play for makeup and hairstyling and sound mixing. Dennis Gassner and Anna Pinnock have a shot at production design, but the work might be slightly too predictable to make the cut. As for Colleen Atwood's costumes, do you really even need to ask?
“Into the Woods” opens nationwide on Dec. 25.
So Tilda Swinton in Snowpiercer doesn’t really have a chance?
It would be nice if she did (since she was great in it) but either AMPAS will have forgotten about that film or probably don’t care for it.
Apparantly “Still Alice” was received well at AMPAS viewings, so Kristen Stewart could surprise and land a ‘supporting’ nomination (she could be like this years’ Sally Hawkins, getting in both because her performance is praised but also since their movie has the inevitable ‘Best Actress’ winner).
She would need televised precursor support. And the last time she had that she still missed out on a sophomore nomination.
Based on what I’ve heard, I think Streep is extremely likely to win for ‘Into the Woods.’ The performance has already been criticized by some for being too theatrical and broad for film, but it’s a big, flashy role and the person considered to be her biggest competition (Patricia Arquette) is much more subtle and understated. Voters almost always go for the showier choice.
I hope I’m wrong though, because I would love to see Patricia Arquette win. I can’t imagine any other supporting actress giving a more affecting performance.
On Gold Derby, Arquette, thus far, is every voter’s choice to win. Streep is down in 5th place in the handicapping.
That was before anyone saw the film this weekend.
I’m not saying whether Meryl should win for this performance or not since I haven’t seen it yet so obviously I can’t judge. But I suspect she’ll be great in it, as she’s great in everything and the few short clips I’ve seen looked very promising. Furthermore, it bothers me when people say they are sick of her getting nominated and/or winning awards because although she is nominated all the time, there’s a good reason for it. She does a fantastic job in every single performance. Also, I might be a minority in thinking this, but I honestly think she’s sometimes overlooked because she is nominated all the time so people suspect she has hundreds of Oscars, while she has three, which seems little to me when you consider her all her great roles and her impressive career. Anyway, I am excited to see this and if it is even half as good as I’m hoping it will be, I think she should definitely be nominated, and maybe even win.
The performance has been criticized by whom? No one saw the movie until last night? Patricia Arquette is a wonderful actress and I would love to see her get some long overdue recognition. She’s the best thing about Boyhood but that’s not much praise as I found the film remarkably unsatisfying in so many ways. As far as Ms. Streep being # 5 on all the lists, how can you rank a performance without having seen it? I think Keira Knightley is riding coattails and Laura Dern’s performance is basically a flashback cameo, albeit
she’s another actress who never fails to deliver. I hope both the nominations and ultimately the award goes to the one who deserves it.
The Academy doesn’t usually pick movies like this as winners (Disney, fairytales, musicals) so I don’t know if Streep has a good chance of winning her fourth Oscar for ITW ir not but then again, she is the Academy’s favorite actress (and deservedly so, in my opinion). Overall, I think there is a good chance that she will be nominated and I expect she might win at the Globes, but I don’t know if she’ll be able to win the Oscar. (Although to be honest, I think she probably deserves it.)
I don’t really understand why Arquette is in such a strong position to win. I think it’s mainly because she has such significant screen time in the film and because the film was shot over 12 years (which makes her performance seem that much more ‘important’). The only real “Oscar” scene she has is right near the end when Mason is getting read to leave for College..
Whilst it helps Streep that her performance in “Into The Woods” is a big flashy one (which is what the character required) which is the type of performance that AMPAS voters tend to gravitate towards, they may feel more inclined towards voting for someone who’s never won before such as Arquette, Chastain or Stone.
I don’t understand all the noise about “Boyhood” and Patricia Arquette’s performance. Both were perfectly fine but nothing exceptional. I think the twelve year filming was certainly innovative but aside from that? I’m pulling for Streep in this category and Cotillard as lead actress. Include Cate Blanchett and you have hands down, the three finest actresses working today.
I’m curious to see how this film will do commercially and critically. I think audiences are going to enjoy it and it might pick up some awards for costumes, makeup, etc, but I don’t know if it’s going to win any acting awards just because it doesn’t seem like the typical Oscar movie. I would say Streep is the best bet to win though out of this cast.
I loved Boyhood, but am I the only one who just doesn’t get why Arquette has so much buzz? I thought she was fine but not particularly memorable. I know this year is lacking in all areas, but still. . .
I agree with you. It was a fine performance in a fantastic film, but she didn’t really have an opportunity to do something astounding.
I also agree with this.
I thought Patricia Arquette was brilliant in ‘Boyhood.’ She communicated a lot with her eyes and facial expressions, and she just felt so real. Plus, her final monologue was amazing.
Streep did not deserve her last Oscar. Iron Lady was a mess of a movie, and Viola Davis got robbed.
Viola would’ve won for supporting. She wasn’t a main standout character in “The Help”
This year’s categories are just amusingly, intriguingly weak. Virtually across the board. Really interested to see how it all plays out. IFC must know the monstrous opportunity laying at its doorstep.
I really have no words to express my admiration for an actress as immensely talented as Meryl Streep and I am really looking forward to watch her owning the screen in Into the woods and most likely be nominated again. And hopefully win again! She totally deserves to break Hepburn’s record. She should have had at least 20 Oscar wins by now. She’s just otherworldly. And let’s not forget she has been robbed of a nomination so many times it ends up ridiculous to say the least. I mean, Death becomes her anyone? The Hours? Falling in love? The Manchurian Candidate? And don’t even get me started on her performances that have been nominated but never won. She didn’t win for Silkwood? Like seriously? That’s just disheartening. Let’s face it, she’s worthy not only of a nomination, but also a win every time she acts. That woman is a unique force of a nature and it’s obviously not her fault that some performances may be preferred from the Academy at the expense of superior work by another actress. That has nothing to do with the fact that Meryl’s performance is always worthy of Oscar love. I loved, absolutely LOVED Patricia Arquette’s performance in Boyhood, she gave a consistently genuine portrayal of a woman trying to handle the decisions she took for herself and her family but even if Meryl isn’t going to score her fourth win, I’m not sure Patricia Arquette’s otherwise sublime performance in Linklater’s masterpiece is the kind of performance Academy voters would prefer. I hate to say this, but it feels like a little too understated work to draw Academy’s attention THAT much. But she definitely deserves a win for her incredible turn there. I just doubt the fact that she’s going to remain that much of a favorite in everyone’s predictions as she seems to be now until the Oscar ceremony. And obviously I would love to see the incredible and ridiculously overdue for a win Jessica Chastain receiving a much deserved win for her highly praised and clearly phenomenal turn (and extremely Oscar-friendly as well, judging by the trailer) in A Most Violent Year. But this reaction towards Meryl’s performance and a hauntingly beautiful clip I saw where she was singing a part of “Stay with me” fills me with hope for another acting masterclass from her.
I agree with you 100% on everything. Meryl Streep is a goddess and I really hope she wins again, because honestly she more than deserves it.
Wall of text!
I’m curious about the 20 Oscars statement. Is that literal? Does it include last year (she should have beaten Blanchett)? 1998, 1999, 2008?
@ SUZANNE Definitely the 20 Oscars statement wasn’t literal. I also think her performance in August: Osage County was a little overrated while solid. I just think she’s almost always worthy of at least an Oscar nomination.
And obviously I would love to see the incredible and ridiculously overdue for a win Jessica Chastain receiving a much deserved win for her highly praised and clearly phenomenal turn (and extremely Oscar-friendly as well, judging by the trailer) in A Most Violent Year.
Please, Jessica Chastain is not ridiculously overdue. I will give that to Glenn Close and Julianne Moore.
I saw ITW at one of the preview screenings and had a great time. The whole cast is great.
If any of the women in ITW is “lead” it is Emily Blunt. But then again Blunt might have a better chance joining Streep as a supporting nominee than to try to crack the 5th Best Actress slot.
That said, Tilda Swinton was fantastic in Snowpiercer and probably would be nominated if Academy members bothered to watch it…
Love Boyhood and would love to see Arquette win. I have no doubt Streep will get her 4th Oscar sometime soon, if not this year.
Did they cut “Last Midnight”? That was always the witch’s big showcase in the musical.
I’ve heard that they muddled the second act, but I find it unbelievable if they’ve cut that number.
No they did not cut “Last Midnight”. It is performed beautifully. All three of the Witch’s numbers are intact.
How sad that it is a foregone conclusion that a great performance like Tilda Swinton’s in SNOWCATCHER is destined to be ignored by the Oscars.
How wonderful, that even after almost 30 years, Tilda can still come up with truly surprising performances.
Unlike Johnny Depp, who has completely forgotten how to play a human being, Tilda never loses contact with her humanity.
Regardless of how eccentric her character, her performance is never a collection of tics and mannerisms.
So, whether she play a vampire or a ridiculous henchman based on Margaret Thatcher (toothless to boot), she somehow never comes across as actorish.
Her performance is SNOWCATCHER is still the best I’ve seen this year. Male or female. Supporting or leading.
SnowPIERCER, incidentally.
I honestly thought Tilda in Snowpiercer was over-the-top, and not in a good way. Shes been so much better in better movies.
Ooops….
If she does win, it would be a nice balance/symmetry to her first noms/wins (i.e. two years, one nom between the wins).
Supporting, Lead, Lead, Supporting
If Laura Dern gets in (not in Meryl’s spot, though) I feel like she’d be a serious threat to win – even more than Patricia Arquette – especially if Wild squeaks onto the Best Pic list.
She was lucky to have won her 3rd in 2012, thanks to Harvey Weinstein, bullying the Academy voters. She might be deserving this time, but she won’t win.
Ideal nominees:
Swinton
Streep
Dern
Kendrick
Tomei
with Streep or Swinton for the win.
OMG that big bully Harvey Weinstein!!
As I clicked on the article, I wondered, “Is Streep’s role really that great that she could win a 4th Oscar or is Greg bored and going super hyperbolic in an attempt to get some extra page views on a slow news week.
After reading the article, I’m still not sure
Uh, no, it’s a legit point to bring up. Objectively weak race. Come on…
She was lucky to have won for Iron Lady! This time she could be more deserving, but she won’t win. Her 2012 win, left a sour taste in a lot of mouths.
I hope Meryl Streep will win.
Oh my Meryl Streep beyond deserves an Oscar win for this. It is sad that she really deserved the win soooo many times and should already have 8 Oscar wins but the Academy has to play the let’s let everybody win one game. I’m pulling for Streep!