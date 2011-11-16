Can Rihanna make it three weeks in a row atop the Billboard Hot 100?

Rihanna”s enduring relationship with the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 continues as “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris logs its third week at the summit.

The single, the first track from Rihanna”s new album, “Talk That Talk,” out Nov. 21, gets some company as the next single from the set, “You Da One” debuts at No. 73.

Rihanna isn”t the only one with good news: Taylor Swift has three songs debut within the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100: “If This Was a Movie” starts at No. 10, while “Ours,” which she performed on the CMA Awards, arrives at No. 13 (Tay-Tay”s favorite number) and “Superman” flies in at No. 26. Why the activity? In addition to the CMAs, last week marked the songs” digital availability after being only physically available on the special edition “Speak Now” CD offered exclusively at Target, according to Billboard.

With “Movie”s” top 10 debut, Swift extends her number of Hot 100 top 10 debuts to eight, a record for all artists.

In the rest of the Top 10, LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” hangs out at No. 2, while Adele”s “Someone” stays at No. 3. David Guetta scores his highest hit so far as “Without You” featuring Usher rises 6-4, surpassing the No. 5 height achieved by “Sexy Chick” featuring Akon last year.

Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera moves down one to Np. 5, pushing Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Maroon 5″s Adam Levine down to No. 6. Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” spends another week pumping away at No. 7.

Also staying in place is Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling,” at No. 8, while Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain,” from the “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” makes its way into the top 10 jumping 12-9.

The full chart will be refreshed Thursday on Billboard.com