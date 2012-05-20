Cannes 2012: Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, more hit the red carpet

05.20.12 6 years ago

Continuing a run of glamorous premieres at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Michael Haneke’s latest film “Amour” debuted on a rainy Sunday in the French resort city, with attendees including Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Bond Girl Berenice Marlohe (Skyfall”),  Cheryl Cole, Roman Polanski, Isabelle Huppert and David Cronenberg. Speaking of Cronenberg, his son Brandon’s first feature-length film “Antiviral” also had a presence at the festival today, with stars Caleb Landry Jones (Banshee in “X-Men: First Class” ) and Sarah Gadon (who also appears in the elder Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis”) in attendance. Check out the gallery below for all the photos.

