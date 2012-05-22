Cannes: Brad Pitt rules the red carpet as ‘Killing Them Softly’ premieres

#Brad Pitt
05.22.12 6 years ago

The Cannes Film Festival welcomed one of the biggest stars of all Tuesday when Brad Pitt came to town for the premiere of his highly-anticipated new film “Killing Them Softly.” Director Andrew Dominik and co-stars Ray Liotta, Dede Gardner, Scoot McNairy and Ben Mendelsohn also made the scene, as did guests Diane Kruger, Jeremy Irons, Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson and more.

Check out the photos here:
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSANDREW DOMINIKBen MendelsohncBrad PittCannes 2012CANNES FILM FESTIVALDede GardnerKILLING THEM SOFTLYRAY LIOTTASCOOT MCNAIRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP