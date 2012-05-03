Cannes Check: Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Like Someone in Love’

The director: Abbas Kiarostami (Iranian, 71 years old)
The talent: Kiarostami may have chosen a major international star to headline his foray into non-Iranian cinema two years ago, but for his second, he’s taking the opposite tack. Rin Takanishi, his 23 year-old lead actress, is a relative newcomer, schooled mostly in Japanese television; her older co-star, Tadashi Okuno, may have a screen CV that dates back to the 1960s, but it’s even briefer than Takanishi’s. The most recognizable name here is Ryo Kase, whom you may remember from “Letters from Iwo Jima” and that godawful kamikaze-ghost role in last year’s “Restless.” Kiarostami sought Japanese talent below the line too: cinematographer Katsumi Yanagijima is best-known for his work on Takeshi Kitano’s films, as well as “Battle Royale.” Kiarostami, as is his wont, wrote the original screenplay; he also produced alongside Frenchman Nathanael Karmitz, who also shpherded “Certified Copy” to the screen.
The pitch: Having spent several decades tracing the uneven physical and social landscape of his home country on camera, Kiarostami broke form in several ways with 2010’s “Certified Copy”: his first film set and produced outside Iran, not to mention his first star vehicle of sorts, the Tuscany-set production was also the most romantic and playful film of his career, trading observational sobriety for flirty, reality-fuzzing mind games. His latest film extends his international tour, this time into Japan: though “Like Someone in Love” has reportedly described by the director as a continuation of “Certified Copy,” the connection isn’t a self-evident one. Takanishi plays an attractive young university student in Tokyo who takes up prostitution to finance her studies; she forms an unlikely connection with one of her clients, an elderly academic played by Okuno. Once again, not a typical Kiarostami premise — it’ll be interesting to see how sexually direct and youth-oriented the material is in his hands. (Best possible outcome: “Sleeping Beauty 2: This Time It’s Lyrical.”) The French-Japanese co-production was originally titled “The End.”
The pedigree: Now in the fifth decade of his filmmaking career, Kiarostami is one of the esteemed elder statesmen of the Competition, and one of four previous Palme d’Or victors in this year’s lineup. He shared the big prize in 1997 for “Taste of Cherry,” his second of five attempts; it remains the only award he’s won at Cannes, though Juliette Binoche took Best Actress for “Certified Copy” in 2010.
The buzz: “Certified Copy” revived critical interest in Kiarostami’s career beyond his circle of devotees, just as one too many obtuse gallery-oriented experiments had caused it to flag; thanks to the lush European setting and the luminous charms of La Binoche, it also gave him the biggest arthouse success of his career. Expectations for “Like Someone in Love” have therefore been set rather high: even if it can’t offer comparable star power, the hope is that the new foreign setting will continue what his last film started in broadening his appeal. So far, it seems to be working: an evocative, enigmatic teaser trailer has been greeted with approving online murmurs; if nothing else, we know from this and the production stills to expect some dreamy visuals.
The odds: The bookies presently have it among the frontrunners for the Palme; critic and more informed odds expert Neil Young, meanwhile, lists it as the favorite to win. There’s a sound theory behind that: Nanni Moretti has previously voiced his admiration for Kiarostami’s work, and jury presidents aren’t averse to playing favorites. (Whether he’s as keen on the director’s new, seemingly more arch direction, however, remains to be seen.) Kiarostami may already have won a Palme, but a shared one, and 15 years ago at that: at 71, his career certainly merits entry into the two-Palme club. If the film isn’t universally embraced — which was the case with “Certified Copy” two years ago — he’d still be a good bet for a consolation prize of the Best Director/Screenplay variety.
Great write up Guy. I’d have to disagree with you on Restless though. I really enjoyed the movie. While it didn’t make my top 15 of last year it was close.
If it wins the Palme I just pray it’s better than his first winner. Wouldn’t be terribly surprising out of all the prior-winning directors of the list for him to do it, though, especially with how trendy Iranian cinema’s become (about damn time, too).
I disagree with you on the quality of his first winner. I still think Certified Copy isn’t a match for it; or any of his other films for that matter. But I understand there are a lot of people who are in your camp.
It might be the shock value of a film so openly about suicide in a Muslim country – which still can not be discussed – in the 90s that makes the film more endearing to me, but I also really like it on a thematic and a cinematic level.
“Taste of Cherry” is superb.
I wouldn’t say Iranian cinema has become “trendy” exactly, even if it did produce an arthouse hit last year. (Also, Kiarostami’s the only Iranian thing about this one.)
I meant more on the arthouse circuit, at least since the political uproar over Panahi and whatnot. And sorry to Taste of Cherry fans — I love a great number of Iranian films, but I think it’s godawful. It’s obviousness does not merit its slow miserablism.
I adore Certified Copy – if it manages to be anywhere as near thought-provoking, beautifully filmed or well-acted count me in.
Certified Copy undoubtedly gave Kiarostami his biggest audience till date and I suspect will become the film he is most known for. My friends, who would run from anything remotely featuring Iranian realism watched and loved Certified Copy, and having a beautiful and talented woman as your star has its benefits.
Somehow this new movie is doing nothing for me, I do not find the material appealing, and after Certified Copy I was hoping for something just as intellectually dazzling and as teeming with possibilities.
I know it’s quite difficult to find information about South Korean entries but I was looking forward to reading your previews of the Sang-Soo films. Hong, in particular, is my favourite director in the line-up.
Maybe there is a different reason why you skipped them in alphabetical order but it would be wonderful if you could cover them as well :)
I think he is going by the names as they appeared on the official lineup: Hong Sang-Soo (In Another Country) and Im Sang-Soo (Taste of Money). So going by that order they should appear towards the end of the Cannes Check series.
Thanks. But it is not entirely correct to list the films like this. So far the series have followed the alphabetical order of the directors’ surnames. Sang-soo is the first name for both directors while their surnames Hong and Im should have come before Kiarostami.
Anyway, this is a very minor point and we’ll have the pieces sooner or later :) Thank you for the reply.
I don’t think it was an intentional thing on Guy’s part to mix up the names like that (and I know there is often a lot of confusion how to correctly order Asian names – I mix it up all the time myself.) I’m pretty sure that was how the names were written on the original press release, and on the Cannes website, so I think it makes sense for Guy to keep everything uniform and just go in the already established order. But yeah, pretty minor point b/c he will definitely get to all the films (those two are just gonna be towards the end, closer to the fest.) :^P
An error — they’re coming up. Relax.
PS. Just a warning: I really dislike Hong Sang-soo’s work.
Lol – I’ve never seen any of Sang-Soo Hong’s films but you aren’t the first person that I’ve seen who has said that about his films. I hope his new one isn’t too insufferable since Isabelle Huppert is the star (hopefully she wasn’t tricked into a lame boring film…). Luckily I won’t have to waste my time on the film if it turns out to suck bc all of you wonderful festival goers will be able to warn us if it is weak or not.