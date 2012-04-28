Cannes Check: Andrew Dominik’s ‘Killing Them Softly’

With apologies for yesterday’s non-delivery.
The director: Andrew Dominik (Australian, 44 years old)
The talent: Ever heard of a guy called Brad Pitt? He’s going places, I tell you. The star has, of course, worked with Dominik before. In 2007, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” won Pitt the Best Actor prize at Venice and effectively started a new, more studious chapter in his career: two leading Oscar nominations and the career peak of 2011 later, it’ll be interesting to see what this reunion brings for him. (As he did on “Jesse James,” Pitt also takes a producer credit here.) The supporting cast, meanwhile, could hardly be tastier, blending trustily weathered character actors like Sam Shepard, Richard Jenkins and James Gandolfini, more ragged, unpredictable talents like Ray Liotta, Garret Dillahunt, a bristly relative newcomer in Scoot McNairy (“Monsters”) and, most excitingly of all, Dominik’s compatriot Ben Mendelsohn, who recently killed in “Animal Kingdom.” Not a lot of room for the ladies here, mind.
As with his previous two features, Dominik wrote the screenplay. The choice of cinematographer is of particular interest here given that, in collaboration with Roger Deakins, Dominik’s last feature was among the most acutely pictorial of the last few years: Deakins isn’t back, but the director’s compatriot Greig Fraser, best known for the bewitching, nature-bound visual poetry he conjured in “Bright Star,” is a suitably exciting substitute.
The pitch: The second American entry in this year’s Competition to be adapted from a modern semi-classic crime novel, the rather generically retitled “Killing Them Softly” was originally named for its source: “Cogan’s Trade,” a 1974 bestseller by lawyer-turned-author George V. Higgins. I’ve not read it myself, but Higgins is known for terse, hardboiled prose in an updated Dashiell Hammett vein, which could perhaps steer Dominik halfway between the rawly funny fury of his 2000 debut “Chopper” and the austere languor of “Jesse James.” Pitt plays Jackie Cogan, a mob enforcer hired to eliminate internal offenders, who is called in to deal with the fallout of a high-stakes poker heist. Much cool staring, double-crossing and gunfire seem to be in order, though I expect Dominik might have more elegiac designs on this pulpy material. Either way, after the success of “Drive,” it’s nice to see the Cannes selectors taking further chances on US genre fare.
The pedigree: One of only four directors in Competition who has never taken a film to Cannes before, Dominik also has only two previous features behind him — making him one of the greener names in this lineup. That said, both “Chopper” and, on a larger scale, “Jesse James” have firm critical followings, while the latter competed at Venice in 2007, so the Australian’s no rube on this circuit.
The buzz: Inevitably high, given its leading man — the red-carpet hordes will congregate thickly for this one, but what of the film itself? Dominik’s last film had a famously difficult time in post-production, with the director and studio (Warner Bros.) at loggerheads over the length and tone of the ultimately defiantly uncommercial movie. With “Killing Me Softly” being handled by prestige merchants The Weinstein Company, never afraid to take a film into their own hands when required, it seems the editing process has been more quietly arduous: The Playlist quotes actor Garret Dillahunt as saying Dominik’s initial 150-minute cut had to be sheared by almost an hour. That’s neither here nor there, as is the film’s rather annoying title change — though if it turns out to disappoint, these will be retroactively flagged as symptoms. Dominik’s an odd, distinctive talent, and Pitt’s in the form of his life — there’s much to be hopeful for here.
The odds: Though perhaps not, to pick up on my last sentence, for the Palme. Jury president Nanni Moretti isn’t known for his predilection for tough American genre filmmaking, and the film would have to handily trounce superficially comparable competitors “Lawless” and “The Paperboy” to make a significant impact on the jury. Pitt’s in a career sweet spot at the moment, which could translate into Best Actor consideration if his performance is up to scratch, but Cannes awards will matter less to the Weinsteins than the sort of reviews on which a US awards campaign could be built.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
The script is fantastic. I don’t know how the hell there was ever a 2.5 hour cut though (maybe very rough), as the script was maybe 120 pages and most of it is dialogue.
“I don’t know how the hell there was ever a 2.5 hour cut though”
Well if you have seen Jesse James, that wouldn’t surprise you at all. :D :D
Jesse James while a very good movie, could not justify its length I think.
Jesse James was my favorite movie of the last decade, and it still surprises me that Cogan’s Trade hit 2.5 hours in one of its cuts. It’s nothing like Jesse James. I understand that script length is not necessarily in a 1:1 ratio with film length, but with so much of the script consisting of dialogue in rooms, bars and cars, I am just surprised it was ever that long. It read like it would be a 90 minute movie (which is close to what it is now).
I also think Jesse James was the perfect length.
Amen… shave a minute of Jesse James and you’ve just committed a serious cinematic crime
Yes, I think it takes a second viewing to really appreciate the perfect length of “Jesse James”. Wouldn’t want it a minute longer or a minute shorter.
where did you read the script brock?i can’t wait for the trailers :)
For what it’s worth, I’d say the “Killing Them Softly” title change is a whole lot more agreeable than the “Lawless” one.
“Cogan’s Trade” is a D.O.A. title. “Killing Them Softly” is fine and memorable. That being said, I’ll be surprised if a U.S. produced film wins the Palme this year. Just a gut.
Co-sign on name change. I also agree with your latter statement.
I cannot wait to see the movie, though.
What a stellar cast, it should deliver.
Disagree completely. A unique name like Cogan’s Trade could only be DOA if the film itself was DOA. But if it’s a good film it would’ve been easily recognizable and much more relevant to the story itself. Killing Them Softly is just plain generic.
You may not approve of the title, but saying it’s “generic” is a pretty odd complaint that’s not really applicable. Generic would be “The Kill,” or “The Trade,” or “Cogan.” There’s nothing really all that generic about “Killing Them Softly.”
If you want a better example of a truly stupid title change then look no further than “Hugo” from last year. THAT’S generic. “Hugo Cabret” was much better if they didn’t want to use the whole title.
No actually Killing Them Softly is probably still more generic even than Hugo. Hugo at least has the specificity of a proper noun. The film formerly known as Cogan’s Trade is now a titled with a verb, a common noun, and an adverb. Not only is the title in no way one that could be considered an exclusive identifier for the film, but it’s a play on a song title which I would venture to guess will ultimately have no relevance to this particular movie.
Considering the word generic means relating to the general, or a general group of some sort, I would say Killing Them Softly is about as generic as a crime comedy could possibly get. That could be any movie in which someone dies really. Again, at least Hugo only pertains to movies with characters named Hugo.
I generally think it’s sensible, when adapting a well-regarded novel, to stick with the title. Plus, “Killing Them Softly” is uncomfortably close to “Killing Me Softly” — anyone remember that Chen Kaige/Heather Graham/Joseph Fiennes disaster?
I don’t think too many people know that movie, but they do know the Fugees song and that’s what everyone will think of when they see this title.
^ That’s all I’m thinking about when I think of the new title (except I remember it as the Roberta Flack song b/c I heard that version a lot when I was a kid before the Fugees version came out.) Still, I don’t quite get why the changed the title, but as long as the movie is good then it won’t even matter.
I guess you all object to “There Will Be Blood” then, too. How generic…
Guy – no one knows that title commercially. In any market.
JLPlatt- There Will Be Blood is actually a great commercial title. Not sure your point.
And guys, let’s get to the larger point here. No matter what happens critically, if this picture doesn’t at least break even Dominik is in movie jail. And none of us want that.
It shouldn’t be hard. Budget was, what, $18 million? All they need to do is sell it like a mainstream thriller (which it totally isn’t) and have a $15 million opening. Smooth sailing. I also don’t think he’s in movie jail. Brad Pitt loves this guy and will produce his shit until he dies.
“Killing Them Softly” is generic since it seems throwaway, but I’d more likely use “bad” to describe the title instead.
@JLPatt
TWBB doesn’t sound generic at all. Very memorable.
Well I find “Killing Them Softly” memorable. So now what?
Haha well it is subjective. I’m glad that there are people that like the change.
One of my most anticipated of the year. We need to start a petition to get Andrew Dominik to work faster.
The book takes place in Boston in the 1970’s and they filmed in in New Orleans. I heard they updated the film to take place more recently, does anyone know if it’s still set in Boston or did they move it to NOLA?
The thing that intrigues me the most is the tone of this one. It is supposed to be a dark comedy, right?
After reading the screenplay, the first thing I thought was Coen-esque.
I heard the setting was shifted from Boston (which is disappointing, but it’s not like Beantown’s lowlifes are particularly underrepresented in film these days); does anybody have any idea where it’s now set?
Casey Fiore (commenter above) mentioned that he had heard it was set in New Orleans. I seem to remember them filming there, but I could be wrong. Perhaps that is the new location (instead of Beantown.)
KRIS, WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO POST YOUR FIRST PREDICTIONS OF THE YEAR? TOMORROW IT’S MAY AND YOU STILL HAVE THE FEB 24 PREDICTIONS… I’M REALLY DISAPPOINTED.