Cannes Check: David Cronenberg’s ‘Cosmopolis’

The auteur: David Cronenberg (Canadian, 69 years old)
The talent: At this stage in his career, we don’t expect an undistinguished cast from a Cronenberg film, and true to form, this one is packed to the rafters with interesting names — though not ones you’d necessarily expect on one bill. Juliette Binoche (returning to Cannes for the first time since winning Best Actress two years ago), Samantha Morton, Paul Giamatti, Mathieu Amalric and Jay Baruchel are all on board — as, more improbably, is Somalian rapper K’Naan. (On a side note, this is the director’s first feature in 10 years not to star Viggo Mortensen.)
The big attraction, however, is some guy called Robert Pattinson in the lead. It’s perhaps the poppiest casting coup of Cronenberg’s career, and the best chance yet for the talented British heartthrob to win some admirers beyond the fiercely devoted “Twilight” faithful.
A major point of interest is that this is Cronenberg’s first self-scripted feature since 1999’s “eXistenZ,” which rather increases the possibility of the director letting his freak flag fly. Below the line, meanwhile, it’s business as usual: cinematographer Peter Suschitzky has shot all Cronenberg’s films since “Dead Ringers” in 1998, composer Howard Shore has scored all but one since “The Brood” in 1979, while editor Ronald Sanders and costume designer (and sister) Denise Cronenberg go similarly far back. This sturdy team is just about as integral to the Cronenberg brand as Cronenberg himself.
The pitch: With over 40 years having passed since the publication of his first novel, Don DeLillo is surely one of the most celebrated contemporary authors never to have been adapted for the screen before, with studios’ attempts at filming both “White Noise” and “End Zone” having ultimately bitten the dust. That’s not an accident: DeLillo’s dense, oblique, thematically braided prose isn’t exactly made for cinema. It makes perfect sense then, that it’s David Cronenberg who has finally broken that duck: having already brought William S. Burroughs, J.G. Ballard and Patrick McGrath to the screen, the Canadian veteran knows a thing or two about filming the unfilmable.
DeLillo’s short 2003 novel “Cosmopolis” wasn’t as fanatically embraced by critics as some of his other works, which probably makes it a smart choice for adaptation, though it’s a tall order all the same. Set in modern-day Manhattan, the surreal narrative covers a day in the life of a young billionaire financier, whose trek across town to get a haircut is beset with complications, obstructions and sexually charged encounters, as he sets about losing vast sums of money — his own and that of his clients. As a potential allegory for our own financial woes as a society, this is one cannily timed project.
The pedigree: Well, it’s Cronenberg, one of the few filmmakers whose name has spawned its own widely used cinematic adjective, applied not merely to his own films — the pedigree need hardly be explained. This is his fourth go-round in Competition at Cannes, though he only won for his first, when “Crash” was awarded a Special Jury Prize after rocking the Croisette in 1996.”Spider” and “A History of Violence,” though both warmly received at the festival, came away empty-handed. (“Naked Lunch” and “eXistenZ” competed at Berlin, while he made his Venice debut last year with “A Dangerous Method.”) Finally, Cronenberg headed the Cannes jury in 1999 — big winner or not, he’s among the festival elite.
The buzz: Through. The. Roof. Casting Pattinson in the lead has ensured that, in an unusual occurrence, the arthouse intelligentsia and the screaming teen hordes are going to converge on the same red carpet, making “Cosmopolis” surely the hottest ticket of the festival. What that means for the film itself is harder to gauge. With the festival’s flashbulbs fixed squarely on it, the film’s under pressure to deliver — but it’s likelier to satisfy, or at least stimulate, the Cronenberg acolytes than the mainstream media drawn more by the casting than the challenging match of director and source material. Mixed reviews wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing: it could be one of those strange festival brews for which critical consensus is slow to emerge.
The odds: The bookies like the film’s Palme chances — Paddy Power currently gives it strong odds of 11-2 — but in this case, I don’t think they’re necessarily being deceived by the bright lights. Cronenberg is well overdue for some major festival hardware, and the film’s themes would make it an attractively timely winner. I have my doubts about the Palme going to a big-name North American dreamer two years in a row, but of all the English-language films in Competition, this feels to me like the best bet. R.Pattz for Best Actor, on the other hand? I’m not sure the internet can handle that.
Damn. If I was attending Cannes, then this movie would be top of my to see list. Croney back to his (less reserved) kinky ways can only be a good thing. R-Pattz shooting himself in the hand turns me on a lot more than Fassbender spanking Knightley could ever do, lol.
Good article, Guy.
Based on what I’ve read about initial screenings of the film, I would completely count it out of the Palme d’Or oddsmaking. And the trailer is wildly misleading.
Wow Jane. You post on almost every site about Cosmopolis. Arent you tired yet? And EVERY oddsmaker has it in the top 5, some in the top 3. And everyone that has seen it, that I have heard of, in screenings or marketing reveals, loved it, so take your story elsewhere.
Since is in the category “IN Competition” you kinda can’t count it out of the Palme d’Or oddsmaking, you know.
Wow, I guess I’m using the same name someone else uses, because I’ve never posted about Cosmopolis elsewere.
And I’m fully aware that it’s “In Competition,” but I’ve heard that it’s a very divisive film, which is why I wouldn’t place any bets on it.
People are very defensive about this film. I’m looking forward to seeing it and forming my own judgements, but this is kind of reaction to a comment
Im curious as to why the trailer is wildly misleading. I read the book and the snippets shown in the trailer were pretty faithful. In fact most of the lines in the trailer were directly from the book. Was the general tone of the trailer misleading? Like did you hear that the movie was slow instead of action-packed?
Jane, you contradict yourself. First you say the film shouldn’t be in the running. Then you say you’re eager to see it and will form your own opinion. Which is it?
From everything I’ve seen and read, I don’t get the basis for your original comment at all. And sure people will react if your comment runs contrary to everything that is being said by those in the industry.
Jan1, can you please post links for the screening receptions of cosmopolis?? I would like to read them. Thanks
I am sure you made mistake in a hurry, “Dead Ringers” were in 1988. :-)
Wow, Pattinson winning best actor at Cannes would be such a coup. The wild thing is that it could really happen – this looks like an actor’s movie through and through.
I think I would die of shock if Pattinson won Best Actor.
why? if he deserves it then why not? why do people keep blaming him personally for Twilight and the character he played in that movie?
He definitely has it in him to win. He is a really great actor. I don’t count Twilight. Little Ashes, Remember Me, and How to Be were are really great films for him.
I agree. He’s still learning, but he doesn’t deserve to be ridiculed for a role which is considered by many to be a joke in a movie that many love to hate. A role which he actually nailed imho, no matter how badly it was written. He delivered what was required. Blame the writer for the character, not him.
Conicidentally came upon this after returning from seeing A Dangerous Method. Hopefully this will indeed let ‘his freak flag’ fly more than his previous film, which was rather buttoned up both cinematically and narratively, save for Keira Knightley who had me riveted, especially during those psychoanalytic scenes. Anyone wish the film was about her character rather than Fassbender’s rather dull Jung?
Completely agree Dooby! And wasn’t ADM given the same odds at Venice last year? I would be very happy if DC won something but the bookies certainly will not convice me!
I think the film WAS about her character-she went through the biggest transformation in the film even though Fassbender has more footage. Knightley was first billed and the first version of this material was a screenplay titles Sabina.
too much of the film was devoted Jung and his ‘battle’ with Freud. Rather unexciting stuff. Anyway, I just thought they could’ve developed her character more.
Cannes loves “divisive” films. So that shouldn’t be a problem. Calling Robert Pattinson “RPattz” is so 2008… Nobody calls him like this anymore. At Cannes there is the Palme d’Or, but there are also other special Jury prizes.
The use of “R.Pattz” was obviously in jest. (And thanks, I do know how the Cannes prizes work.)
In the latest trailer, I found this new actress he cast, Sarah Gadon, to be the most intriguing. I really adored her line delivery.
I agree. There was something cryptic about her, can’t wait to see.
I really don’t know what Jury President Nanni Moretti will think about Cosmopolis.
Two things come to my mind: When Moretti headed the jury in Venice in 2001, “divisive” titles such as Larry Clark’s Bully, Kim Ki-duk’s Address Unknown or Philippe Garrel’s Wild Innocence were ignored in favor of Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding;
and I still remember a comment made by Moretti after being a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury in 1997: “The worst day as a juror? The one when we were treated to back-to-back screenings of L.A. Confidential and The Ice Storm”
Nice article, thank you. I’m very curious for Cosmopolis, not only in Cannes, but it’s reception in general. The book isn’t an easy read, the character Eric Packer and his odyssey can be discussed to no end. So will be the movie. David told in a recent interview that he stayed very faithful to the book and that the dialogues are literally the same as in the book which will come over a bit weird at times, I guess.
About Robert Pattinson, I really hope he will be judged unbiased. I mean that people look at who Eric Packer is in the first place and than see if Rob nailed him. This character asks for a stilled, intense performance. IMHO David has chosen him because he’s able to deliver this kind of acting, unlike many actors of his generation.
Yes, fanboys of Cronenberg and fangirls (women) of Pattinson and Cronenbers will join and be one big happy family! LOL
What’s with all the commotions all about? Can we saw the movie first? than making false statement about the film? Shall we? And regardless about the “Best Actor”, Pattinson might give a great performance but Best Actor? Really? I’m sure their’s a lot of actor that might give a good performance not just him. Giving the trailer doesn’t mean that his performance will be win at Cannes..but I have faith to Cronenberg.
And this coming from a Cronenberg fan.
“Pattinson might give a great performance but Best Actor? Really?”
And this comes one sentence after you implored people to see the film first?
Anyway, I’m not sure what “false statements” you think I’m making.
LOL I think he thought you already awarded Robert the Best Actor troph hence the false statement accusation *smh. Nice article by the way. Interesting and detailed.
Anyway, I agree. If everyone gives a good performance then may the best man win I guess. And yes that includes Robert Pattinson dear John Taylor.
Jeez, let’s let Pattinson (and other young actors) get out of acting infancy before we start expecting Best Actor work from them.
Pattinson hasn’t shown a good performance so far yet his crazy deluded fans think he will somehow become the next Brando with this one?
Right!
I am so sick of movies about Lincoln, Pi and Les Miserables that I could choke. I seriously want to know why “COSMOPOLIS” was not considered for Academy Awards??? Such a brilliant cast and Director.
