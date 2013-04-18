Cannes lineup includes Payne, Soderbergh, Polanski, Coens, Refn… and James Franco

Right, the waiting is over. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux has announced a name-heavy Official Selection for this year’s fest. Among the 19 Competition films vying for the Palme d’Or are Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska,” James Gray’s “The Immigrant,” Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra,” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives” and Roman Polanski’s “Venus in Furs.” The indefatigable James Franco, meanwhile, shows up in Un Certain Regard. More detailed commentary here, while you can check out the full lineup after the jump.

OPENING FILM

“The Great Gatsby” (Baz Luhrmann)

CLOSING FILM

“Zulu” (Jerome Salle)

COMPETITION

“A Villa in Italy” (Valerie Bruni-Tedeschi)

“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel and Ethan Coen)

“Michael Kolhaas” (Arnaud des Pallieres)

“Jimmy P.” (Arnaud Desplechin)

“Heli” (Amat Escalante)

“The Past” (Asghar Farhadi)

“The Immigrant” (James Gray)

“Grisgris” (Mahamet Saleh-Haroun)

“Tian zhu ding” (Jia Zhangke)

“Like Father Like Son” (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

“Blue is the Warmest Color” (Abdellatif Kechiche)

“Straw Shield” (Takashi Miike)

“Jeune et Jolie” (Francois Ozon)

“Nebraska” (Alexander Payne)

“Venus in Furs” (Roman Polanski)

“Behind the Candelabra” (Steven Soderbergh)

“The Great Beauty” (Paolo Sorrentino)

“Borgman” (Alex van Warmerdam)

“Only God Forgives” (Nicolas Winding Refn)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“The Bling Ring” (Sofia Coppola) (Opening Film)

“Omar” (Hany Abu-Assad)

“Death March” (Adolfo Alix Jr.)

“Fruitvale Station” (Ryan Coogler)

“The Bastards” (Claire Denis)

“Norte, hangganan ng kasaysayan” (Lav Diaz)

“As I Lay Dying” (James Franco)

“Miele” (Valeria Golino)

“L’inconnu de lac” (Alain Guiraudie)

“Bends” (Flora Lau)

“L’image manquante” (Rithy Panh)

“La Jaula de Oro” (Diego Quemada-Diez)

“Anonymous” (Mohammad Rasoulof)

“Sarah prefere la course” (Chloe Robichaud)

“Grand Central” (Rebecca Zlotowski)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“All is Lost” (J.C. Chandor)

“Blood Ties” (Guillaume Canet)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Week End of a Champion” (Roman Polanski)

“Seduced and Abandoned” (James Toback)

“Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight” (Stephen Frears)

“Max Rose” (Daniel Noah)

“Otdat Konci” (Taisia Igumentseva)

“Stop the Pounding Heart” (Roberto Minervini)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Monsoon Shootout” (Amit Kumar)

“Blind Detective” (Johnnie To)

GALA SCREENING

“Bombay Talkies” (Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar)