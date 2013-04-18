Cannes lineup includes Payne, Soderbergh, Polanski, Coens, Refn… and James Franco

Right, the waiting is over. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux has announced a name-heavy Official Selection for this year’s fest. Among the 19 Competition films vying for the Palme d’Or are Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska,” James Gray’s “The Immigrant,” Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra,” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives” and Roman Polanski’s “Venus in Furs.” The indefatigable James Franco, meanwhile, shows up in Un Certain Regard. More detailed commentary here, while you can check out the full lineup after the jump.
OPENING FILM
“The Great Gatsby” (Baz Luhrmann)
CLOSING FILM
“Zulu” (Jerome Salle)
COMPETITION
“A Villa in Italy” (Valerie Bruni-Tedeschi)
“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel and Ethan Coen)
“Michael Kolhaas” (Arnaud des Pallieres)
“Jimmy P.” (Arnaud Desplechin)
“Heli” (Amat Escalante)
“The Past” (Asghar Farhadi)
“The Immigrant” (James Gray)
“Grisgris” (Mahamet Saleh-Haroun)
“Tian zhu ding” (Jia Zhangke)
“Like Father Like Son” (Hirokazu Kore-eda)
“Blue is the Warmest Color” (Abdellatif Kechiche)
“Straw Shield” (Takashi Miike)
“Jeune et Jolie” (Francois Ozon)
“Nebraska” (Alexander Payne)
“Venus in Furs” (Roman Polanski)
“Behind the Candelabra” (Steven Soderbergh)
“The Great Beauty” (Paolo Sorrentino)
“Borgman” (Alex van Warmerdam)
“Only God Forgives” (Nicolas Winding Refn)
UN CERTAIN REGARD
“The Bling Ring” (Sofia Coppola) (Opening Film)
“Omar” (Hany Abu-Assad)
“Death March” (Adolfo Alix Jr.)
“Fruitvale Station” (Ryan Coogler)
“The Bastards” (Claire Denis)
“Norte, hangganan ng kasaysayan” (Lav Diaz)
“As I Lay Dying” (James Franco)
“Miele” (Valeria Golino)
“L’inconnu de lac” (Alain Guiraudie)
“Bends” (Flora Lau)
“L’image manquante” (Rithy Panh)
“La Jaula de Oro” (Diego Quemada-Diez)
“Anonymous” (Mohammad Rasoulof)
“Sarah prefere la course” (Chloe Robichaud)
“Grand Central” (Rebecca Zlotowski)
OUT OF COMPETITION
“All is Lost” (J.C. Chandor)
“Blood Ties” (Guillaume Canet)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
“Week End of a Champion” (Roman Polanski)
“Seduced and Abandoned” (James Toback)
“Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight” (Stephen Frears)
“Max Rose” (Daniel Noah)
“Otdat Konci” (Taisia Igumentseva)
“Stop the Pounding Heart” (Roberto Minervini)
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
“Monsoon Shootout” (Amit Kumar)
“Blind Detective” (Johnnie To)
GALA SCREENING
“Bombay Talkies” (Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar)
So, Lowlife is called The Immigrant.
Quite an exciting lineup – is that all you have to note? ;)
There are so many delicious prospects here that I can’t single any of them out.
Ha! Quite true.
I’m surprised there are only 19 films in the lineup – perhaps more will be added later (I know they’ve done that in the past) but that is a rather strong group of films from just a first glance. They at least have one female in the main competition but I can’t help but be a little bummed that Claire Denis was relegated to the UCR (that just makes the sidebar lineup so much more exciting now instead, I guess.) I can’t wait to read some more thorough examinations of the lineup once the info has been processed a bit more by everyone, but I’m just as excited as ever from the picks they’ve chosen.
I’m kind of surprised by the lack of Ari Folman’s “The Congress,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “Goodbye to Language,” Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer,” and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Real.” I never really expected Catherine Breillat’s new film to be ready in time and her recent pattern of premiering in Venice led me to expect the film there, instead. I guess Kelly Reichardt’s new film will have to wait until Venice as well.
Another pretty obvious observation but a welcome one is that UCR has 6 female filmmakers in their lineup. I wish one or two of them had been invited to the main comp to balance it out a little bit, but I think that does make up for the lack of female directors in the competition last year, at least a little bit.
About the 6 females in UCR. I heard that Zlotowski’s Grand Central was in the Competition line-up (up until yesterday), but was bumped due to the high number of French language films this year.
Wow if that is true then that is really unfortunate. Is there really that much pressure to have only a certain number of French films in the main lineup? That is such a lame arbitrary rule and a bummer that Zlotowski’s film was chosen to be “demoted.” I really loved Belle Epine so I am quite excited about her next project as well (especially since it stars both Lea Seydoux and Tahar Rahim!)
Lav Diaz AND Claire Denis in UCR? I’m all about that UCR lineup.
My favorites Kore-Eda and Claire Denis are premiering their new films! This looks like a top-notch line-up on paper :)
It is other way
Interesting lineup. I think the Jia Zhangke film might be one to watch for the Palme d’Or, although obviously you never know. I have this strange hunch that it might be “Nebraska.” I’m most excited about Asghar Farhadi’s “The Past” though.
Interesting trivia: if the Palme d’Or goes to the Coens, Soderbergh, or Polanski, it will be the first time in history that we’ve seen two consecutive Palme d’Or awards going to a previous winner.
Alex van Warmerdam! That makes me very happy. His work is hilarious, on film as well as on stage. He is just one of two who’s cinema is worth following in the Netherlands.