Cannes Review: Fifty shades of James Gray on show in exquisite ‘The Immigrant’

CANNES – James Gray has always made period films – it”s just that they haven”t always been set in the past. Since arriving on the scene as a precocious 25-year-old with his Venice-laurelled 1994 debut “Little Odessa,” the New Yorker has unobtrusively fostered a reputation as one of the American cinema”s last true classicists, his writing and visual storytelling alike distinguished by an unfashionable emotional sincerity and matte polish – virtues that the French have embraced far more openly over the years than Gray”s compatriots.
Gray is, to some extent, repaying that Continental loyalty with “The Immigrant,” a painstakingly restrained but profoundly romantic coming-to-America drama, and his first film set outside his own lifetime. It”s arguably his most Eurocentric work, and not just as an evocative document of the European immigrant experience – taking as its subject a penniless Polish future-seeker, one of many thousands to set sail for Ellis Island in the grim wake of the First World War. Less literally, in its most rapturous moments, “The Immigrant” channels the Euro-Hollywood immigrant cinema of such artists as Murnau and von Sternberg: its gauzily stylized aesthetic and literarily composed love story reaching past latter-day realism. The resulting film is altogether extraordinary: a silent tragedy with words, at once boldly breaking form while reflecting all Gray”s passions and curiosities.
Like Gray”s last film, 2008″s underappreciated “Two Lovers,” “The Immigrant” takes a modest love triangle as its skeleton – at least, what seems like a love triangle until an abrupt turn of events prove it was two lovers all along. Where “Two Lovers” used that traditional form as a canvas for a finely-etched character study, however, “The Immigrant” is content to keep its principals as enigmatic archetypes, saving the densest detail for its evocation of time and place.
As ever, Gray has little need for frilly backstory or context. The year is 1921, and we open on Ewa (Cotillard) and her TB-stricken sister Magda (Angela Sarafyan), fresh off the boat from Poland and trembling in the naturalization office, waiting for the green light to begin their new lives. It never comes: Magda is whisked off for six months” quarantine in the immigrant infirmary, while Ewa, accused of slatternly behaviour on the boat trip, is instructed to line up for immediate deportation.
It”s a corrupt ruse, designed to get defenceless pretties like Ewa into the care of “talent” promoter and pimp Bruno Weiss (Joaquin Phoenix), who guards his girls with equal parts paternal protectiveness and chilly sexual exploitation. He claims early on that Ewa – whom he dresses, ironically enough, as Lady Liberty for his tacky cheesecake revue – is more equal than the others, though it”s not until late in the game that we learn whether or not he truly believes that. In the meantime, his kinder-hearted cousin, vaudeville magician Orlando (Jeremy Renner, winning if oddly cast), enters the scene and falls swiftly head over heels for her. All the while, the ailing Magda remains Ewa”s primary concern and motivation, even in her romantic decisions; theirs is the pure love story that cuts through the film”s more torrid melodrama, and Ewa”s escape route takes shape only when the men around her realize that.
Not since her Oscar-winning turn in “La Vie en Rose” has Cotillard found a role that allows her remarkable face to do this much of the work for her. Her Ewa is a feat of impressive actorly technique – the French actress learned to speak Polish for the role, her telltale accent unusually buried in her tremulous, tightened vocal delivery – but that seems almost incidental when so much of the character”s pain is written on her soulful Lillian Gish visage, here given the Golden Age movie-star treatment by cinematographer Darius Khondji in one scene after another. She”s never looked better on screen, and for once, that”s not unrelated to her rarely having been better on screen; she interacts with the camera as few of her peers know how.
If Cotillard wows from her first milky close-up, meanwhile, Phoenix”s performance is one of slower-burning sound and fury. His Bruno spends half the film as an amusingly venal cartoon, until a shift in fate exposes the depths of his guilt and desire. His final scene with Cotillard, of which I already remember only gesture and expression rather than dialogue, is a shattering reminder of the unmannered vulnerability Gray has always managed to coax out of this most volatile of contemporary actors.
If a much richer, more tangibly lush recreation of 1920s New York has been built for the screen since Sergio Leone”s “Once Upon a Time in America,” it”s not coming to mind right now. (Sorry, “Gatsby.”) Khondji and production designer Happy Massee deserve almost equal credit with Gray for the film”s cumulative build of heartache, such is the overwhelming atmospheric influence of their half-lit network of cramped patchwork apartments, seedy underground saloons and dockside debris. Khondji”s work, all but sepia-tinted, is repeatedly gasp-inducing, prompting memories of prime Gordon Willis (“The Godfather”) or, especially, late Sven Nykvist (“Fanny and Alexander,” “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”) in its lacy shadow play and deft economy of light.
There”s an instinctive tendency among critics to ascribe the word “valentine” to any film this exquisitely textured and regionally specific, but if “The Immigrant” is a valentine to the Big Apple, it”s a tattered, tear-stained one: rarely has the promised land looked quite so unpromising, even within the geographically consistent and consistently moody oeuvre of James Gray. The film”s devastating final shot holds in a single frame all the city”s capacity for hope and despair, opening doors for some folks while cutting others off at the knees. It”s a double-edged sword the director has contemplated in all his later-set classical works, but never quite as beautifully or broken-heartedly as he does here.
AMAZING review M.Lodge! My favorite of the year, you really were inspired. I’m very excited to see this now more than ever!
This was such a good read, Guy. This is really one of my most anticipated films. Glad the Weinsteins have it so I will be guaranteed to see it this year.
Wow. Gorgeous review. I’m nearly jumping out of my seat, I’m now so eager to see this!!
Wonderful review, Marion Cotillard must be nominated to Oscar Best Actress.
Delicately written prose Guy.
“‘The Immigrant’ channels the Euro-Hollywood immigrant cinema of such artists as Murnau and von Sternberg” … Guy, that sentence has me so excited for this. I am really looking forward to this film, I thought “Two Lovers” was great. Having read a few reviews it sounds like this film builds like a novel.
Guy, long time fan of your criticism. I think this is the best review that I’ve read of yours. As someone who tries to write about film and reveal the passion and idiosyncrasies without giving much away, you, sir, are perhaps the best example of such.
It’s impossible for me to be more excited. Fantastic review.
Once again, commentary on everything but the heart of the film itself. Elegant production design, atmospherics, and cinematography, yes. A skilled lead performance, yes (Cotillard in the confessional was masterful, as was Phoenix’s last scene, uneven as he was up until then). A fine score, yes. But reading this review, you’d never learn that the film is mystifyingly uncaptivating, drama that’s been better done, more completely, in the past, and something close to a complete waste of time when juxtaposed to a bonafide classic like The Godfather Part II. Two Lovers is a far richer experience and has none of The Immigrant’s uninspired scripting.
Maybe I just saw a different ‘heart of the film’ to you? But hey, thanks for the authority.
Glad so many of you enjoyed the review. Thanks for the comments.
Guy, have you seen “Blue is the warmest colour”? Will you post a review? That´s the film I´m probably most excited about.
I have – I did my review for Time Out, but will find a way to discuss it here. (Particularly if it’s a big winner tomorrow, as it may well be.)
Thanks, Guy – and wow, what a rave review! I just hope the glowing response for the film – plus a major award on sunday – will ensure a release date in the not so far future. I´ll bet prizes for either the actresses or Kechiche are likely, maybe even the Golden Palm.
Just saw this at NYFF. It’s the first James Gray film I ever saw. I need to see all his stuff now obviously. How did this not get more buzz at Cannes? Also, that final shot is one of the best things I’ve seen on a screen this year.