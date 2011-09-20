‘Captain America’ and ‘The Help’ sound mixer Scott Millan to be feted by CAS

When you look at sound mixer Scott Millan’s pedigreed resume, the last thing he seems to need is another award. Four Oscars (for “Apollo 13,” “Gladiator,” “Ray” and “The Bourne Ultimatum”) with another four nods besides, three BAFTA awards, five Emmys for daytime soap “The Young and the Restless” and two honors from the Motion Picture Sound Editors organization, for “American Beauty.” That’s quite the haul.

Millan has also been awarded three times by the Cinema Audio Society over the years, including a somewhat unexpected win in 2003 for “Road to Perdition.” (Blockbusters “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and “Spider-Man,” as well as eventual Oscar-winning musical “Chicago” seemed likelier victors.) Well, the Society is set to recognize him once again at February’s 48th annual CAS Awards, with a coveted lifetime achievement award.

Millan will be the 30th recipient of the honor, joining the likes of Ray Dolby (I’m sure that last name is familiar), Walter Murch (who has made a long and fruitful career in both sound and picture editing) and Michael Minkler (most recently Oscar-nominated for mixing Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”), among others.

“The Cinema Audio Society has a long tradition of honoring talent, excellence and integrity, and contributions to the craft of Sound Mixing,” Society President David E. Fluhr said via press release. “I am privileged to have known Scott for many years; to have watched him excel in every area of his expertise, and now to present him with our highest honor. As he takes on a new and exciting chapter in his career, we can all enjoy a look at his accomplishments so far, and watch as he continues to build on an amazing body of work.”

That “new and exciting chapter,” by the way, is Millan’s recent gig at Technicolor’s brand new post-production facility on the Paramount lot. He took the position alongside fellow mixer Greg P. Russell, who is no stranger to awards recognition, having landed 14 Oscar nominations over the past 20-odd years (though the gold has eluded him thus far). Millan was last nominated (with Russell) for “Salt” last year, and he could be in the mix (no pun intended) with “Captain America: The First Avenger” this year. He also worked on Best Picture contender “The Help,” as well as early-year actioners “Season of the Witch” and “Source Code.”

Gerard Kennedy will be addressing the Best Sound Mixing category via his Tech Support column later in the season.

The 48th annual CAS Awards will take place Saturday, February 18, 2012.