Captain America may cameo in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ says Chris Evans

#Thor #Chris Evans #Thor 2 #Marvel
09.18.12 6 years ago

Chris Evans may be lending support to his “Avengers” co-star Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: The Dark World” – albeit briefly.

“[Chris] Hemsworth and I even talked about that,” Evans told Collider when asked whether Captain America would be making a cameo in the upcoming sequel. “I would love to do a little thing in ‘Thor 2.’  It is obviously going to be tricky trying to work out the plot, the reason why I am not there to help him, and why he is not there to help me.  But the best thing about Marvel is that, like I said, the movies were so good and we had such a good time making them.”

Ok, so not exactly a substantiation – though certainly a cameo appearance would be far from unheard of in context of the Marvel universe. The question is, how exactly will the Star-Spangled Avenger play into the film’s plot?

Be sure and read Gregory Ellwood’s recent interview with Evans (in which the actor talks about his character’s own upcoming sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) here.

Would you like to see Captain America in the “Thor” sequel? Sound off below.

“Thor: The Dark World” is slated for release on November 8, 2013. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows on April 4, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Chris Evans#Thor 2#Marvel
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSCHRIS HEMSWORTHMarvelTHE AVENGERSTHORthor 2Thor sequelThor: The Dark World

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP