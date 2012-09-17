Captain America may cameo in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ says Chris Evans

Chris Evans may be lending support to his “Avengers” co-star Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: The Dark World” – albeit briefly.

“[Chris] Hemsworth and I even talked about that,” Evans told Collider when asked whether Captain America would be making a cameo in the upcoming sequel. “I would love to do a little thing in ‘Thor 2.’ It is obviously going to be tricky trying to work out the plot, the reason why I am not there to help him, and why he is not there to help me. But the best thing about Marvel is that, like I said, the movies were so good and we had such a good time making them.”

Ok, so not exactly a substantiation – though certainly a cameo appearance would be far from unheard of in context of the Marvel universe. The question is, how exactly will the Star-Spangled Avenger play into the film’s plot?

Be sure and read Gregory Ellwood’s recent interview with Evans (in which the actor talks about his character’s own upcoming sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) here.



“Thor: The Dark World” is slated for release on November 8, 2013. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows on April 4, 2014.