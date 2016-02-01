Captain Phasma will return for ‘Star Wars VIII’ (but we already knew that)

Captain Phasma, the shiny suited Stormtrooper with surprisingly little to do in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will return for the next movie in the series.

Phasma's portrayer, Gwendoline Christie, told People on the SAG Awards red carpet that “I will be in the next Star Wars movie. I think that's an exclusive.”

Well, not quite. Last December, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy did indicate (before Force Awakens was released, oops) that “these guys” (gesturing at John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Christie) “are about to begin production on Episode 8.”

Now it's officially official.