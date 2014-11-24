Carey Mulligan sings a sweet ditty in first ‘Far From The Madding Crowd’ trailer

Thomas Vinterberg”s “The Hunt” earned a Best Foreign Language Academy Award nomination at this year”s ceremony. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the psychologically aggressive film focuses in on a town imploding after pedophilia accusations spread like wildfire. Like he did with his Dogme 95 film “The Celebration,” Vinterberg”s film burrows straight to the gut, a moral play with physicality. Based on the trailer for his follow-up, an adaptation of Thomas Hardy”s “Far From The Madding Crowd,” the director will adapt that audacious approach for sweeping romance.

“Far From The Madding Crowd” stars Carey Mulligan as Bathsheba Everdene, a woman it takes her independence seriously. As she navigates the ups and downs of life, the worst and best of romantic interests, her life continuously brings her back to Gabriel Oak (Matthias Schoenaerts of “Rust and Bone”), a shepherd who dreams of being more than friends. Michael Sheen and Tom Sturridge play two other potential suitors, with Juno Temple appearing as a lady who makes everything more complicated.

Even if period romantic dramas aren”t your genre of choice, Vinterberg”s spinning some incredible imagery and mood in “Far From The Madding Crowd.” The track playing throughout, an old British/Irish ballad called “Let No Man Steal Your Thyme,” is actually performed by Mulligan and Sheen, keeping the whole affair tightly wound and insular (though the number”s likely ineligible for the Best Original Song award). “Far From The Madding Crowd” may not wind up having the same punch as “The Hunt,” but its colors are enough to make you keel over. Those costumes pop.

“Far From the Madding Crowd” is expected to arrive on May 1, 2015.