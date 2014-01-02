Carl just won’t listen in new ‘The Walking Dead’ key art

01.02.14 5 years ago

“The Walking Dead’s” resident child warrior Carl Grimes often has a hard time listening to instructions, as the official poster for the second half of “The Walking Dead’s” fourth season illustrates.

The artwork for the hit AMC drama features Carl (Chandler Riggs) and his pop Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) heading down the train tracks, with the blood-red tagline instructing them (and us) “Don’t Look Back.” And what’s Carl doing? Looking back, of course. Be careful, Carl. 

Check it out here:

“The Walking Dead” currently reigns as the No. 1 show on TV in the 18-49 demographic and remains the highest-rated series in the history of cable television. The mid-season premiere will be followed by a new episode of “Talking Dead” and the mid-season premiere of “Comic Book Men.”

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, February 9 at 9pm on AMC.

