Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ phones in another week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Carly Rae Jepsen”s summer just keeps getting hotter and hotter. Her breakthrough hit, “Call Me Maybe,” logs its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, while “Good Time,” her duet with Owl City, is this week”s top debut, zooming onto the chart at No. 18.

Phones remain popular on the Hot 100 as “Call Me” keeps Maroon 5″s “Payphone” at bay at No. 2. The group”s hit, which features Wiz Khalifa, does log a No. 1, however, as it rises to the top of the Billboard”s Radio Songs chart, according to Billboard.

It”s a very static Top 10 as No. 1-8 and No. 10 remain the same as last week. In addition to “Call Me Maybe” at No. 1 and “Payphone” at No. 2, Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” is No. 3, Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” is No. 4 and Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” is No. 5.

At No. 6 is Ellie Goulding”s “Lights,” fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae is No. 7 and Nicki Minaj”s Starships” is No. 8. The lone new entry, and change at all within the Top 10, is David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia, which leaps 12-9. Usher”s “Scream” stays at No. 10.