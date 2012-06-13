Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 definitely

After hanging out at No. 2 behind Goyte”s long-running “Somebody That I Used To Know,” Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” hits No. 1 definitely on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

In doing so, Jepsen becomes the first solo female to send her first Hot 100 entry to No. 1 since Ke$ha did so with “Tik Tok” in January 2010, according to Billboard. The song, which has been on the Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, has already sold more than 3.3 million downloads.

There”s only one new entry into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and that also belongs to a solo female: Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” zooms 19-9 to become Perry”s 11th career top 10.

The rest of the Top 10 remains fairly static: “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra slips to No. 2 after eight weeks at No. 1, while Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa and fun”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae stay at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” swap places with “Beautiful” rising one to No. 5 and “Starships” dropping one to No. 6. Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia remains at No. 7.

Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been,” the singer”s 22nd Hot 100 Top 10 hit, rises one spot to No. 8 this week, while Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” drops two spaces to No. 10. However, the news isn”t all bad for Bieber: “All Around The World” featuring Ludacris, another track from “Believe,” bows at No. 22, earning it Hot Shot Debut honors.