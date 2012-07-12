Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ rings in another week atop the Billboard Hot 100

While we”re sure Carly Rae Jepsen has no complaints, the Billboard 100″s Top 10 resembles a broken record as Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” remains on top for the fifth week. Additionally, the top four song remain static, as they have for the past few frames: Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa is No. 2, Gotye”s former chart topper, “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra holds at No. 3 and Katy Perry”s “Part of Me” stays at No. 4.

While there are s few shifts within the Top 10, once again no new songs permeate the upper climbs: Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” rises one spot to No. 5, swapping positions with Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been.”

David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia moves up two spots to No. 7, pushing fun”s “We Are Young” down one to No. 8. Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” holds at No. 9, while Usher”s “Scream” hangs in at No. 10.

Of note, both Goulding and Minaj hit major milestones: “Lights” sets the record for the longest rise into the top 5 by a pop song that was not crossing over from another genre or that wasn”t on its second go-round at radio. “Lights” celebrates its 29th week on the chart, according to Billboard.

While Minaj failed to take “Starships” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the song does earn the record for the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 for a tune that bowed within the top 10. “Starships” started its Hot 100 run at No. 9 the week of March 3 and has never left the Top 10. It breaks the record set by the Black Eyed Peas with “I Gotta Feeling” in 2009.

The top debut of the week belongs to Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” which bows at No. 58.