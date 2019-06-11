Netflix

In 1999, Carrie-Anne Moss zoomed into the mainstream consciousness as The Matrix‘s Trinity after a decade of solid television work. The Wachowskis’ trilogy fueled countless other film appearances for Moss, and these days, she’s largely returned to her TV roots. That would include playing attorney Jeri Hogarth, a gender-flipped version of a Marvel comics character in multiple Netflix MCU series, including Iron Fist and The Defenders but primarily in Jessica Jones. The show about the hard-boozing, superpowered P.I. returns for a third and final round on June 14, and audiences will see the no-nonsense, hardened Hogarth reach a turning point in her relationships not only with others but with herself.

Moss was gracious enough to talk with us not only about Jessica Jones but her other current series, Wisting. She also reflected upon how The Matrix still resonates today and why she views the sci-fi action classic as a documentary.

You once admitted to not being an action or sci-fi fan prior to The Matrix. Were you a comic book fan before taking on the Jeri Hogarth role?

Nooooo. No, not at all.

Was that a big adjustment process?

No, I really looked at the scripts and got an education on Marvel and on all of that, but ultimately, it came down to the scripts and the actual execution. It wasn’t really dependent on being a fan of comics, you know I mean?

Yeah, they’re so mainstream now with the MCU being such a thing.

Yeah, definitely.

You got to play the first openly lesbian character of the MCU. How do you think Marvel’s doing on diversity in general?

Pretty amazing, I think. The whole world is exploding right now with the awareness that diversity is vitally important. And I’m pretty proud to be part of it, to play Jeri. Yeah, I think Marvel is doing important work in that regard.

So we found out in season two about Jeri’s medical condition, which led to her reexamining priorities. Where does she stand on that subject now?

Well, in season 3, we really see that Jeri is really alone with her diagnosis and with how she’s feeling. She’s taken her business, and she’s doing it on her own now, and I think we see her in the beginning, really alone and afraid. And as someone who has always controlled everything, she’s struggling with the lack of control that she has. And as she always does, she tries to figure a way out of it. And that’s one of the things I love about playing her. She is so manipulative, right? She wants to get what she wants, and she wants to win, and she’ll do anything. So, it’s pretty interesting to play, and she does exactly that. Trying to make her world feel like it’s working, she manipulates and gets in some trouble.

She reaches out to Jessica Jones with a heartbreaking request. She even called Jessica a friend during that scene. Did that feel out of character?

I think it’s interesting that when things happen, she goes to Jessica, and Jessica is one of the only people she has in her life, which is something that she has to see, and it’s not something that she expected, that she would go to Jessica to ask her for such a heartbreaking thing. But that’s the only person she really has in her life that she can count on. And who has their own feelings of aloneness. They both come together in their aloneness and their isolation.