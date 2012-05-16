Carrie Underwood camps out at top of Billboard 200 for second week

#Adele #ONE DIRECTION #Jack White
05.16.12 6 years ago

Carrie Underwood continues to blow away competition as her latest release, “Blown Away,” once again takes the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

The former “American Idol” star moves another 120,000 copies (down 55%) for her second week on top. “Blown Away” is her third No. 1 album. 
 
Chart marathoner Adele’s “21” and Lionel Richie’s leggy “Tuskegee” experienced bumps over the week, likely helped by Mother’s Day gift sales. “21” is up 31%, jumping from No. 4 to No. 2, while “Tuskegee” rises 6-3 with an 11% gain.

Coming in fourth is “Now 42,” the latest in the never-ending series, which drops 3-4 (down 31%). Norah Jones’ “Little Broken Hearts” slips 2-5 (down 46%).  

L.A. rockers Silversun Pickups make a strong showing this week. Their latest, “Neck of the Woods,” debuts at No. 6 with 41,000 copies sold. It’s the group’s best chart performance yet (2009’s “Swoon” opened at No. 7).

Meanwhile, Brit boy band revivalists One Direction’s “Up All Night” ascends from No. 8 to No. 7, as Jack White’s solo outing “Blunderbuss” moves 7-8 (down 38%).

Tank’s “This Is How I Feel” debuts at No. 9, while Luke Bryan’s “Tailgates & Tanlines” rises 13-10 (down 1%).

Here’s the Top 10 at a glance:

1. Carrie Underwood, “Blown Away”
2. Adele, “21”
3. Lionel Richie, “Tuskegee”
4. Various, “Now 42”
5. Norah Jones, “Little Broken Hearts”
6. Silversun Pickups, “Neck of the Woods”
7. One Direction, “Up All Night”
8. Jack White, “Blunderbuss”
9. Tank, “This Is How I Feel” 
10. Luke Bryan, “Tailgates & Tanlines”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#ONE DIRECTION#Jack White
TAGSadeleBillboard 200CARRIE UNDERWOODjack whitelionel richieluke bryannorah jonesNowone directionsilversun pickupsTANK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP