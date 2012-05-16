Carrie Underwood camps out at top of Billboard 200 for second week

Carrie Underwood continues to blow away competition as her latest release, “Blown Away,” once again takes the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

The former “American Idol” star moves another 120,000 copies (down 55%) for her second week on top. “Blown Away” is her third No. 1 album.



Chart marathoner Adele’s “21” and Lionel Richie’s leggy “Tuskegee” experienced bumps over the week, likely helped by Mother’s Day gift sales. “21” is up 31%, jumping from No. 4 to No. 2, while “Tuskegee” rises 6-3 with an 11% gain.

Coming in fourth is “Now 42,” the latest in the never-ending series, which drops 3-4 (down 31%). Norah Jones’ “Little Broken Hearts” slips 2-5 (down 46%).

L.A. rockers Silversun Pickups make a strong showing this week. Their latest, “Neck of the Woods,” debuts at No. 6 with 41,000 copies sold. It’s the group’s best chart performance yet (2009’s “Swoon” opened at No. 7).

Meanwhile, Brit boy band revivalists One Direction’s “Up All Night” ascends from No. 8 to No. 7, as Jack White’s solo outing “Blunderbuss” moves 7-8 (down 38%).

Tank’s “This Is How I Feel” debuts at No. 9, while Luke Bryan’s “Tailgates & Tanlines” rises 13-10 (down 1%).

