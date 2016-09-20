‘Carrie’s’ cast and crew are reuniting for a prom-themed 40th anniversary screening

Now this is a scream.

On the eve of the original Carrie's 40th anniversary, on Friday, October 14 several members of the cast and crew are reuniting for a prom-themed bash at Los Angeles' Ace Hotel, which will include a screening of the film and live Q&A. Best of all: the general public is invited to attend. From the event's official Facebook page:

It's gonna be a bloodbath. To mark the 40th anniversary of Carrie – Brian De Palma's genre-defining horror classic – The weSpark, Ace Hotel and Scream Factory is hosting a halloween season screening party with cast and crew in attendance. We'll have The Lobby fully decked out for a rampage-free senior prom circa 1976, complete with a costume contest, photo booth, “Bloody Carrie” cocktails and a live DJ into the evening.

Those in attendance will include Nancy Allen (Chris Hargensen), Piper Laurie (Margaret White), William Katt (Tommy Ross), P.J. Soles (Norma Watson), editor Paul Hirsch, and casting director Harriett B. Helberg. All will participate in a Q&A moderated by Bryan Fuller, creator of such series as Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and the forthcoming Star Trek Discovery who also wrote the teleplay for the 2002 Carrie miniseries starring Angela Bettis and Patricia Clarkson.

Ticket prices for the event are as follows:

$25 General Admission including Prom-Themed After Party

$75 Preferred Seating + Exclusive CarriePoster + New Scream Factory Blu Ray + Photo Op including Prom Themed After-Party (Limited availability)

$125 VIP seating + Exclusive Carrie Poster & Blu-ray + Photo Op with cast/crew including After-Party + Private Pre-Party (Limited availability)

As of this writing, there are still tickets available, so head here if you're interested in attending. All proceeds will directly benefit weSPARK Cancer Support Center, where Allen serves as Executive Director. According to its official website, the organization “is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients, their families and friends. weSPARK provides, free of charge, multiple services designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.”