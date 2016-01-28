Casting minorities as white characters is not a double standard. Here’s why.

Diversity has been in the forefront of the conversation lately. #OscarsSoWhite is straight up dominating on the “serious” side of the business. Meanwhile there has been push for Asian-American Iron Fist and a general conversation about inclusivity on the superhero side. Yet whenever the conversation comes up, there”s always someone(s) who come along and question why it even matters. Luckily there is a handy – and delicious – visual metaphor that can explain it.
I”ve linked many times to Time Machine? YEAH! fantastic analogy about how whitewashing is never okay. But people don”t always click because that takes effort and we”re all busy. But in light of some truly strange happenings in Hollywood recently – looking at you, casting of Joseph Fiennes as MICHAEL JACKSON – it seems imperative to get this message to a wide audience.
So the next time someone asks why can”t a white person play Martin Luther King Jr. if we”re going to cast a black actor as James Bond, show them this. If they still don”t get it? Write them off.
Once again, bless you Time Machine? YEAH! for this most important visual representation of inclusion.
There is an issue with your analogy. The bowls are shared by groups of people (white, black, Asian, or native) rather than individuals. Looking at the US and Canada (the target market of Hollywood) you have a much larger number of white people so you would need more raisens in the “white bowl” for them to share. When you add in the niche & international market film and tv enterprises ( Bollywood, Univision, BET, etc) it evens out. If I want to watch a film with an Asian lead, I’ll watch a Bollywood film, if I want to watch a film with a black lead I’ll watch a movie from BET, if I want to watch a film with a white lead I’ll typically watch a Hollywood film. I love watching and consuming diverse film and television but Hollywoods target market isn’t PoC so they aren’t going to cast a lot of PoC as leads. The best thing, as consumers, that people can do for diversity is consume material from niche and international markets. This pumps money into those enterprises and will increase the number of productions. If you hate that Hollywood is so “white” then just don’t consume anything from it– put your money where your mouth is.
Understood your analogy how ever your analogy with good intention is very closed minded and focused on the problem not the solution. You think the solution is to change white characters into people of color. That is not a solution. Like the resins you are nit picking. Art comes in many forms and Film is one of them. By restricting who plays who based only on race and not if the actor/actress can express the character then that will lead to a problem down the road. Another thing to note is how many actors are there in Hollywood? Since todays kids are focus on adults what its demographic? In foreign film that I have a guilty pleasure for they cast all 1 nationality for the entire movie. I’ll make an example in live action adaption of Anime/Manga A studio based in lets say Japan will cast Japanese actors to fill the rolls. Even though in many anime/manga characters are not Japanese. One of the reason is actor diversity in those areas are low to non existence. Its also a very different market than Hollywood. There are amazing actors in Hollywood that are poc but the only real thing a casting office should be worried about is “are they the best actor for the character” Not a pleasing to political correct BS and people who get offended because of the color of skin. I’ve never been offended of another’s skin color. If you are then that’s a red flag you are harboring racism. I do believe though whitewashing is a thing and its something down in history but an actor of one race acting as a character not their same race is not whitewashing. When you get Mickey Rooney to act like a Japanese landlord. That is clear example of whitewashing. Now it wouldn’t be whitewashing if he was just a Landlord. The counter point to that is your Martin Luther King being played by a white guy. Martin Luther King is a historical person not fictional. He should be played by a black actor but not just any black actor but the best one to portray him. We have forgotten what acting is. Its an art form that has been corrupted with political agendas. I’m going to sound like a broken record player.
Well the example is great and all, but the problem I see is that it assumes the ideal equilibrium state is that where the two bowls have equal number of raisins, and it also assumes that the rate of which each bowl is filled is some arbitrary zero-order rate constant. Realistically, I would imagine this is probably not the case. The rate at which each bowl is filled is probably a result of the true equilibrium state and other associated variables, such as the demographic breakdown of the target audience, or the demographic breakdown of the actor/actress population, or the casting budget of the film, or the availability of minority ethnicity actors/actresses with observation of the ethnic roles they need to fill in any given year.
tl;dr the experiment, though thoughtful, assumes ideal conditions that results from the exclusion of realistic, dynamic variables.