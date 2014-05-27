Catch up on the history of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’s’ title villain

From the start, Apocalypse was all about his obsession with the survival of the fittest, with him being the ideal example of the fittest of them all (his powers certainly set him apart — Apocalypse has complete control over his body, allowing him to stretch, shape-shift and give himself great strength, among various other powers, including psi abilities).

His plan for the Alliance of Evil was to use a mutant named Michael Nowlan, who could boost other mutants' powers, to increase the powers of all the mutants in the world so that homo superior could take over the Earth.

Ultimately, Nowlan decided to sacrifice himself to stymie Apocalypse”s plans. Following Nowlan's sacrifice, Simonson was free to do whatever she wanted with Apocalypse going forward, and she and Walter Simonson (now the artist on “X-Factor”) told a story that reverberates in X-Men history to this day: the introduction of Apocalypse's Four Horsemen, representing Pestilence, War, Famine and Death.

The twist was that Death was a brainwashed Warren Worthington, better known as Angel of the X-Men! Apocalypse gave Angel (who recently lost his wings and was presumed dead after his private jet exploded) new, metal wings, and blue skin because, well, I guess why not?

Warren's best friend, Bobby Drake (Iceman) eventually broke Angel free of Apocalypse's control, and Warren became a hero again, now using the name Archangel.