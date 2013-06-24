It appears a number of artists are rising up along with Marvel’s cosmically dangerous villain, and today, the publisher revealed exclusively to CBR News a new variant cover for “Thanos Rising” #4 by longtime Marvel art mainstay Mike Deodato. The series by Jason Aaron and Simone Bianchi reaches its penultimate issue on July 17, concluding the origin of the villain behind the incoming “Infinity” event. Earlier this year, Aaron described the character to CBR saying, “He’s a character I can’t help but feel for as I’m writing this story. Initially he’s driven by questions of identity. Like a lot of teens he wants to know, ‘Who am I? And why am I here? What am I meant to do? And why am I different from the other kids?'” But of course, the end result of that quest involves love, hate and a whole lot of death. Check out Deodato’s cover below and stay tuned to CBR for more on Thanos and “Infinity.”
CBR Exclusvie: Mike Deodato’s cover for ‘Thanos Rising’ #4
Comic Book Resources and Kiel Phegley 06.24.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
Aaron Williams 08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Corbin Reiff 08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With