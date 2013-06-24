CBR Exclusvie: Mike Deodato’s cover for ‘Thanos Rising’ #4

It appears a number of artists are rising up along with Marvel’s cosmically dangerous villain, and today, the publisher revealed exclusively to CBR News a new variant cover for “Thanos Rising” #4 by longtime Marvel art mainstay Mike Deodato. The series by Jason Aaron and Simone Bianchi reaches its penultimate issue on July 17, concluding the origin of the villain behind the incoming “Infinity” event. Earlier this year, Aaron described the character to CBR saying, “He’s a character I can’t help but feel for as I’m writing this story. Initially he’s driven by questions of identity. Like a lot of teens he wants to know, ‘Who am I? And why am I here? What am I meant to do? And why am I different from the other kids?'” But of course, the end result of that quest involves love, hate and a whole lot of death. Check out Deodato’s cover below and stay tuned to CBR for more on Thanos and “Infinity.”