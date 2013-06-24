CBR Exclusvie: Mike Deodato’s cover for ‘Thanos Rising’ #4

and 06.24.13 5 years ago

It appears a number of artists are rising up along with Marvel’s cosmically dangerous villain, and today, the publisher revealed exclusively to CBR News a new variant cover for “Thanos Rising” #4 by longtime Marvel art mainstay Mike Deodato. The series by Jason Aaron and Simone Bianchi reaches its penultimate issue on July 17, concluding the origin of the villain behind the incoming “Infinity” event. Earlier this year, Aaron described the character to CBR saying, “He’s a character I can’t help but feel for as I’m writing this story. Initially he’s driven by questions of identity. Like a lot of teens he wants to know, ‘Who am I? And why am I here? What am I meant to do? And why am I different from the other kids?'” But of course, the end result of that quest involves love, hate and a whole lot of death. Check out Deodato’s cover below and stay tuned to CBR for more on Thanos and “Infinity.”

Around The Web

TAGSINFINITYJason AaronMarvel Comicsmike deodatosimone bianchithanosthanos rising

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP