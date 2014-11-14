CBS cancels “The Millers”

CBS is pulling the plug on the family comedy starring Will Arnett, Margo Martindale, Beau Bridges and JB Smoove four episodes into its 2nd season after it performed poorly in its new Monday timeslot. Next week”s episode will air, but it”s unclear if CBS will show the rest of the already-taped episodes.

“True Detective” Season 2 adds Lolita Davidovich and James Frain

She'll play Taylor Kitsch's chain-smoking ex-showgirl mom, he'll play a ruthless police lieutenant.

AMC passes on “We Hate Paul Revere” starring Ron Livingston

The comedy twist on the Revolutionary War was to star Livingston as Paul Revere.