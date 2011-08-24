CBS confirms Ozzy and Coach will return for ‘Survivor: South Pacific’

On Wednesday (August 24) morning, CBS confirmed months of online rumors and announced that the former castaways returning for “Survivor: South Pacific” will be Benjamin Wade and Oscar Lusth.
Both players will be making their third attempt at the million dollar prize when “Survivor: South Pacific” premieres on Wednesday, September 14 with a 90-minute episode.
Better known as “Coach,” Wade is a former soccer coach, music teacher and adventurer. He made his first “Survivor” appearance on the “Tocantins” season, dubbing himself The Dragonslayer and finishing in fifth place. Although Coach wasn’t really a bad guy in “Tocantins,” he was selected as a “villain” for the “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” season, making it far enough to become the first member of the jury before elimination.
Better known as “Ozzy,” Lusth very nearly won “Survivor: Cook Islands,” losing a tight vote to Yul Kwon and establishing a reputation as one of the most versatile physical players in the game’s history. Ozzy returned for a previous “Fans vs. Favorites” season, the “Survivor: Micronesia” installment, again dominating the physical side of the game, but going out as the second member of the jury when he was blindsided despite having a hidden immunity idol.
This is the second consecutive “Survivor” season to utilize both the Redemption Island format and to bring a pair of winless castaways back into the game. “Boston Rob” Mariano was the winner of “Survivor: Redemption Island,” while Russell Hantz was one of the first contestants sent home.
Wow… that’s… random. I’m not sure either has the necessary social game to do well in such a situation, particularly if these contestants were able to see Rob’s play. Although Ozzie could do well at Redemption Island, or would be valuable enough to his tribe that they might wait too long to take him out.
I’m not sure what Coach brings to the table at all (for his tribe that is, I get that the program likes his harmless brand of delusion).
Andy – I’m with you. I don’t see anything linking these two guys together. Ozzy came back the second time to prove that he could play a social/strategic game in addition to a physical game. And he failed. And Coach hasn’t been an especially good player either of the times he played, he just happens to enjoy hamming it up for the camera. I can definitely think of previous non-winners I’d rather have back. Many.
-Daniel
Cesternino! Cesternino! Cesternino!
I see a pattern of them bringing back 1 former player whose game has evolved and who kinda deserves a win by now(Boston Rob/Ozzy), and 1 player who thinks he’s “all that” but isn’t(Russell/Coach). Both types of player need redemption in one way or another, hence being brought back for Redemption Island.
Sorry , but Coach wasn’t delusional, he is taleteller and would probably be a good book writer :D … i believe that the editors made him look more delusional that any other , although if we looked at the others, they were much more delusional..
How dare you imply Coach is delusional?
Have you ever been captured by Pygmies? They are bad little Mother*******
I’d like to bring back Jenna Morasca and Sue Hawk, both of whom had to leave All-Stars for reasons unrelated to being voted out.
Also: Dolphin Trainer Ian!
Typo – Ozzy nearly won Survivor: Cook Islands, not Micronesia
Also I agree with both you guys, I don’t see why these 2 are back. I’d rather have Amanda back, just cause. I wouldn’t even care who the other person was.
Fixed! Thanks, Kevin.
And I *assume* they’ve asked Amanda back and she’s sticking to her “I’m not coming back” guns. Because if they *haven’t* asked her back… for shame!
-Daniel
Looks like I won’t be watching again this year. I really don’t understand why they feel the need to bring back ANYONE who has previously played! Nobody that has played before should play again. Bringing people back who now what to expect when they get there is asinine IMO.
Tim – I think that “Fans vs. Favorites” was a terrific season in part because of the melding of fresh strategies, old strategies and revamped strategies. And I thought Boston Rob’s win last season was fairly satisfying. But I agree that it’s not pure “Survivor” playing this way. It’s pretty obvious the producers don’t have faith that “pure” Survivor can survive at this point. And I think it’s a mistake for them to think that just because Rob & Russell brought a little buzz to the show that Ozzy and Coach will do the same…
-Daniel
I don’t mind returning players when they make up the whole cast. Even Fans v Favourites was okay. The audience is familiar with the players and we can get engaged right away.
But bringing back just two old players is stupid. I’ve been ranting about this all along. It just takes the spotlight off the new players and I think it gives the returnees an unfair advantage. Some may argue that returnees have a big target on their back but its not a level playing field.
This really seems to be Probst bringing back his old buddies and giving them one more shot at winning.
Daniel, do you really think the producers have lost so much faith in the show that ‘pure’ survivor is gone forever? Don’t they still get pretty high ratings?
I’m actually happy about this announcement. I loved Ozzy and I loved Coach (still do) , and I want to see them again , however I admit that ,although I really like them and enjoy their characters, I never wished for them to win… you know the weird Dragonslayer talk and I always felt like Ozzy is kinda cocky and arrogant, that once again proved in the newest ‘interview’ . So I will like to see them but I am not so sure If I would like for any of them to win… And you cant deny the popularity of those two , Ozzy was the viewers favorite and net was full of people that believed and supported Coach , so I think their being on the show will definitely draw those viewers back , the math is easy they(producers) the hardcore survivor fans that will watch the show no matter what and who participates in the show plus the the Ozzy and The Coach fans, so clearly this is a good marketing from the producers…