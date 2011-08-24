CBS confirms Ozzy and Coach will return for ‘Survivor: South Pacific’

#Survivor
08.24.11 7 years ago 14 Comments
On Wednesday (August 24) morning, CBS confirmed months of online rumors and announced that the former castaways returning for “Survivor: South Pacific” will be Benjamin Wade and Oscar Lusth.
Both players will be making their third attempt at the million dollar prize when “Survivor: South Pacific” premieres on Wednesday, September 14 with a 90-minute episode.
Better known as “Coach,” Wade is a former soccer coach, music teacher and adventurer. He made his first “Survivor” appearance on the “Tocantins” season, dubbing himself The Dragonslayer and finishing in fifth place. Although Coach wasn’t really a bad guy in “Tocantins,” he was selected as a “villain” for the “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” season, making it far enough to become the first member of the jury before elimination.
Better known as “Ozzy,” Lusth very nearly won “Survivor: Cook Islands,” losing a tight vote to Yul Kwon and establishing a reputation as one of the most versatile physical players in the game’s history. Ozzy returned for a previous “Fans vs. Favorites” season, the “Survivor: Micronesia” installment, again dominating the physical side of the game, but going out as the second member of the jury when he was blindsided despite having a hidden immunity idol.
This is the second consecutive “Survivor” season to utilize both the Redemption Island format and to bring a pair of winless castaways back into the game. “Boston Rob” Mariano was the winner of “Survivor: Redemption Island,” while Russell Hantz was one of the first contestants sent home.
Check out the other 16 “Survivor: South Pacific” castaways.

