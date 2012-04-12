CBS fetches ‘Dogs in the City’ reality show for summer

Hoping to keep viewers on a leash this summer, CBS has announced a new summer reality show titled “Dogs in the City.”

“Dogs in the City” is bred by “CSI” veteran Carol Mendelsohn and features New York City canine mastermind Justin Silver, who works with dogs and their two-legged friends — we object to CBS’ press release referring to humans as their “masters” — on a variety of problems.

If the question is no longer “Who let the dogs out?” but rather “When?” CBS will be premiering the series on Wednesday, May 30 and the network hopes that viewers will sit and stay. Good viewers. Maybe ratings will go through the “roof.” Or maybe the show will just play dead.

“Dogs are at the center of the story here, but this is a show that reveals as much about human nature as man”s best friend,” Mendelsohn barks in the CBS statement. “Dogs are often a lightning rod for their owners” emotions and dysfunction at home. Justin has an amazing gift to break down these complex issues with incredible heart, humor and, sometimes, much-needed candor.”

In addition to serving as a dog trainer and behaviorist, Silver is also a comedian and the founder of Funny for Fido, which sounds like it should be a comedy club built around things dogs find funny — squirrels, squeaking toys, Dane Cook — but is actually a nonprofit that raises money for homeless animals.