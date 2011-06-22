CBS Films’ ‘Flight 75’ has a supernatural ‘Grudge’ on board

06.22.11 7 years ago

CBS Film’s “Flight 75” has found its pilot, Japanese director Takashi Shimizu.

The thriller takes place on a transpacific flight where the passengers encounter what seems to be a supernatural force.

Shimizu previously directed the films in the “Grudge” horror franchise, including the 2004 American version, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, and its 2006 sequel, featuring Gellar, Edison Chen and Amber Tamblyn.

Taka Ichise (“Shutter”), Roy Lee (“The Ring,” “The Departed”) and Steven Schneider (“Paranormal Activity”) are producing, while John Middleton will serve as executive producer.

The film is tentatively scheduled for a late Summer/Early Fall start of production.
 

