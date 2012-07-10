CBS Films makes a deal to bring sci-fi video game ‘Deus Ex’ to the bigscreen

They must be throwing some crazy parties in Montreal this week.
Yesterday, Ubisoft Montreal made news when it was announced that Michael Fassbender has agreed to star in and produce a film adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed.” That’s one of the first gaming properties I’ve seen make the jump to movies that I think could be something truly special. The “Assassin’s Creed” games are built on strong narrative building blocks and they feature a pretty great way of telling a story in historical eras as well as in the near-future.
Now, it looks like Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have closed a deal for CBS Films to create a movie adaptation of “Deus Ex: Human Revolution,” one of last year’s headiest gaming experiences. Again, we’re talking about a game that has a big world that it’s created, that hinges on some very real and big ideas, and that could easily provide enough material for a series of films.
Here’s the official press release from CBS Films:
CBS Films announced today that they have secured the screen rights to the iconic Deus Ex videogame franchise from Square Enix. Roy Lee and Adrian Askarieh are attached to produce and John P. Middleton will serve as Executive Producer.
The Deus Ex franchise was originally introduced in June 2000. Its latest entry, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, launched to universal acclaim in 2011, ranking #1 across global sales charts and earning over 100 industry awards. Developed by Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix, Deus Ex: Human Revolution will serve as the primary template for the film.
Set in the near future, when dramatic advances in science, specifically human augmentation, have triggered a technological renaissance, Deus Ex: Human Revolution follows Adam Jensen, an ex-SWAT security specialist who must embrace mechanical augments in order to unravel a global conspiracy.
“As is clear from the wild success of the game, Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal know how to exceed their audience’s expectations by engineering incredible worlds,” said Terry Press, Co- President, CBS Films. “No one knows Human Revolution like the team that created it and we look forward to working with them from day one to make a film adaptation worthy of the Deus Ex name.”
“As the millions of fans who have played the Deus Ex games for more than a decade will tell you, these games catapult you into a universe that is stimulating, engaging and relevant,” said Phil Rogers, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Europe. “We”re firm believers in building strong partnerships and so we’re thrilled to be working with CBS Films on bringing the unique Deus Ex experience to the big screen.”
Executive Vice President of Production Maria Faillace and Creative Executive Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films.
While it’s easy to talk about the film-related names in that press release, what’s most interesting about both this and the deal they announced for “Assassin’s Creed” is that the gaming companies are staying heavily involved here. They’re not just selling the rights and walking away. These are important intellectual properties for them. These are the assets on which they built their studios, and they’re being careful here. They have to, since the vast majority of the films that have been made from gaming properties so far have been… well, the polite way to put it would be “terrible.”
When Microsoft and Budgie tried to stay attached to “HALO,” things went south and the film did not end up happening. Even so, they had the right idea. They knew that they wouldn’t be happy watching someone come in and screw up something that was so essential to their ongoing business, and so they built those controls into the contracts. It sounds like the same thing is true with these new films, and I think that’s probably a good idea.
We haven’t had that great game-to-movie moment yet, but the same thing was true of comics for a long time as well. I think the key is realizing that the two experiences are totally different, and while they can be built from the same sources, they cannot be the same thing. Adaptation is essential if a movie is going to work, and when you’ve got something as dense and potentially rich as “Deus Ex,” it sounds like it’s going to be an exciting process for whoever ends up writing the film.
Here’s a trailer in case you’re unfamiliar with the game, and it does a nice job of suggesting what sort of things the filmmakers will be able to play with:
We’ll look forward to bringing you more news on this one as it comes together.
Obviously this all depends on the talent. I’d say the script, but Marvel has done a pretty good job keeping Zak Penn employed and making at least watchable films out of his horrid writing. Here, it’s easy to see how this could very easily turn out looking like yet another Paul Anderson Resident Evil movie with a very generic Matrix-inspired aesthetic. On the other hand, get someone like Neill Blomkamp involved, someone with some true vision, Square Enix could actually have something. So there’s potential, but it’s all too easy to imagine CBS Films shooting themselves in the foot as has been done in the past with most (all?) gaming adaptations. And Deus Ex is rife with the kinds of pitfalls those other adaptations have fallen victim to time and time again. Right now I have a lot more faith in the Assassin’s Creed film considering Ubisoft has done a great job handling their properties in general, and the casting of Fassbender suggests a large amount of intelligence and savvy in how they’re going to be transitioning to film. I guess we’ll have to see how the Deus Ex story evolves.
I’m surprised it took them this long to get a movie deal for Deus Ex. The series borrows heavily from Blade Runner’s aesthetics and the augmentations are essentially super powers. Here is hoping they avoid the Resident Evil/Underworld template for the film and try to make something with great action that is also intellectually engaging.
Movie adaptations of video games are uniformly terrible because almost all video games have terrible plots. The Assassin’s Creed games are no different. I enjoy the gameplay, but I can’t help but roll my eyes at the ridiculous pseudo-science and the bizarre supernatural elements. Here’s hoping this is a very loose adaptation of the series.
What about Fallout 3, Knights of the Old Republic, or Mass Effect? I think you’re being unfairly reductive. Video Games need to fill 20+ hours whereas movies only need to fill 2-3 hours. It may not be easy, but the best games do have good plots (sometimes several, even) that could be whittled down to 2-3 hours.
MMCB105 – Mass Effect 1 has an amazing story that would easily translate to film (preferably, in two parts), but Mass Effect 2’s story would need to be totally overhauled to work on screen. Structurally, it simply does not function as a movie story; if you did a direct translation, it would feel like a list of characters, without much narrative drive. ME2’s accomplishment is getting you involved in the world through its incredible characterizations, which set a new bar in gaming. But the way we get to know those characters, through a series of recruitment missions that are tenuously related, if at all, to the central plotline, simply would not work as a film.
ME1 is easy: it’s a straight line, more or less, with an obvious villain that drives us to the twist of the true villain, followed by a huge final battle. It could be streamlined by cutting out a couple of locations, which would break my heart; as a giant fan of the game and the world, I’d much rather see a sweeping two-film version of the first game. Spend the first movie chasing Saren and his minions from Therum to Noveria, wind up at Virmire, and uncover the true threat. Then move the Feros encounter to the second movie, and use the Thorian to explain Sovereign’s indoctrination; then go back to the Citadel, do the breakaway, run to Ilos, and finish with the final battle. Easy peasy.
The second movie? Not so much. The required missions that periodically pop up do give you a skeletal plot outline, but they’re largely unconnected to the individuals in the squad you’re recruiting. And it’s those individuals that provide the heart of the game, the emotional connection. The story, as a narrative, we can take or leave, and it could be nearly anything. The magic of ME2 is in how we become involved with this gang of misfits and miscreants we’re assembling. There’s almost no overlap between the game’s emotional hook (the characters) and its superficial structural plot (the Collector threat). Which means, if you’re adapting it to film, you need to restructure the story completely to make it work. Either you figure out how to connect the cast to the plot, or you focus on that plot and throw out most of the characters. Thane’s a great character, with a great backstory, but would a movie audience even know he was missing if you left him out? Ditto Samara, Grunt, even Mordin and Legion? The safest way to make ME2 work as a film is to cut out most of the recruitment stuff, hold over everybody from ME1 – e.g., don’t sideline Wrex, like in ME2: just put him into Grunt’s slot – and focus on the Collectors as an agent of the Reapers. Fixing this structural problem is an absolute necessity for any film version, which means, unfortunately, you’re probably cutting out the heart of the game, and potentially betraying the fan base.
Of which, if you couldn’t tell, I’m certainly one. But I’m also realistic about the difference between game stories and film stories, and the inherent structural issues a game story carries with it, and that must be addressed, in the journey from console to screen.
The bottom line: Yes, Mass Effect is a great, great game story, one of the best out there. But that doesn’t automatically mean it’ll make a great movie story.
I appreciate the thoughtful and in-depth reply, but I never really claimed that my examples would automatically become great movies.
I was simply responding to Bill’s assertion that all video game plots were terrible. There are definitely good games that have terrible plots (or no plot at all in some instances), but many of the best plot-based games definitely have the potential to be good movies.
You make some good points about the ME series, but I think all the problems you mention could be fixed through a well-written adaptation. Things don’t have to be exactly the same, as long as they stay true to the overarching spirit and themes of the games.