CBS Films, ‘Walking Dead’ producer go to ‘Hell’ on horror film

CBS Films have nabbed the rights to William Penick and Chris Sey”s original horror screenplay, “Hellfest,” being produced by Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”) through her Valhalla Entertainment.

Penick and Sey wrote the script from a concept by Valhalla”s Ben Roberts, who will also act as executive producer on the film.



“Hellfest” takes place at a huge amusement park on Halloween night where an actual costumed killer starts killing the patrons who initially think the murderer is just a haunted house act.



“Chris and William have written a terrific script,” said Hurd in a release. “I am beyond excited to work with CBS Films, who have the same vision for the project as we have.”

In addition to AMC’s “The Walking Dead” (pictured), Hurd has also produced such hit sci-fi films as James Cameron’s “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” and Michael Bay’s “Armageddon.”