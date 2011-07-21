CBS Films, ‘Walking Dead’ producer go to ‘Hell’ on horror film

07.21.11 7 years ago

CBS Films have nabbed the rights to William Penick and Chris Sey”s original horror screenplay, “Hellfest,” being produced by Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”) through her Valhalla Entertainment. 

Penick and Sey wrote the script from a concept by Valhalla”s Ben Roberts, who will also act as executive producer on the film.
 
“Hellfest” takes place at a huge amusement park on Halloween night where an actual costumed killer starts killing the patrons who initially think the murderer is just a haunted house act.
 
“Chris and William have written a terrific script,” said Hurd in a release. “I am beyond excited to work with CBS Films, who have the same vision for the project as we have.”

In addition to AMC’s “The Walking Dead” (pictured), Hurd has also produced such hit sci-fi films as James Cameron’s “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” and Michael Bay’s “Armageddon.”

Around The Web

TAGSChris SeyGale Ann HurdHellfestWilliam Penick

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP