CBS gives full season orders to ‘Unforgettable,’ ‘Person of Interest’

CBS knows when to hold ’em.

Surprising no one, The network has given full season orders to the season’s top two new dramas, “Unforgettable” and “Person of Interest.”

“Unforgettable,” which is averaging 14.00 million viewers, 4.2/10 in adults 25-54 and 3.0/08 in adults 18-49, centers on an upstate NY detective (Poppy Montgomery) who finds her extraordinary memory to be both a blessing and a curse. It also stars Dylan Walsh, Michael Gaston and Kevin Rankin.

“Unforgettable” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT.

Meanwhile, “Person of Interest” averages 13.97 million viewers, 4.6/11 in adults 25-54 and 3.3/08 in

adults 18-49 in its 9 p.m. Thursday time period. On the show, a billionaire (“Lost’s” Michael Emerson) creates a computer program that can give vague predictions about future crimes. Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Chapman also star.

J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman are the shows executive producers.