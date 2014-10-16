CBS launches a $5.99 monthly web subscription service

“CBS All Access” will let you watch CBS programming live if you live in one of 14 cities where CBS owns the local stations. It will also give you access to CBS shows on demand.

Jon Stewart and Bill O”Reilly butt heads over “white privilege”

Watch them rumble on last night's “Daily Show.”

ABC orders more scripts for “Selfie,” “Manhattan Love Story” and “Forever”

That means all of ABC”s new series have received “some sort of orders,” as Deadline put it, noting that “Black-ish” and “How to Get Away with Murder” were picked up last week.

Click Read Full Post For More

Jimmy Fallon and Brad Pitt have a “Breakdancing Conversation”

Watch Pitt show off his breakdancing moves with Fallon.

Stephen Colbert threatens to sue Google for misrepresenting his height

He”s” 5″11, not 5″10.

Chelsea Handler: Jason Biggs peed on my face

Handler recounted her vacation story on “Conan.”

“Doll & Em” earns a Season 2

Emily Mortimer and Dolly Wells” UK comedy, which aired on HBO, will return for a 2nd season.