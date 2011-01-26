CBS moves up ‘Mad Love’ premiere to Valentine’s Day

CBS has moved up the premiere date for the new sitcom “Mad Love” by a week, from Feb. 21 to Feb. 14, to give the romantic comedy an added marketing hook.
“It”s a marketing-driven move that makes scheduling sense. A ‘Mad Love’ premiere on Valentine”s Day offers some great promotional and thematic tie-ins,” CBS scheduling guru Kelly Kahl said in a statement.
“Mad Love” stars Jason Biggs and Sarah Chalke as two New Yorkers who begin dating and realize they’re a perfect match – and that their respective best friends, played by Tyler Labine and Judy Greer – can’t stand each other. It will air Mondays at 8:30 after “How I Met Your Mother.”
that show looks terrible
hey they’re at a bar, that looks just like the one on HIMYM. i can’t wait for the crossover episodes!
looks exactly like HIMYM
edit. nevermind. this bar in located on the left. The bar from HIMYM is on the right. my bad
It really only looks like the HIMYM bar in that photo. On the show, much less so.
That said, its style/tone will feel very familiar to HIMYM fans.
Is it anywhere as good as HIMYM or more in line with the old fashioned CBS sitcoms?
I like the cast..except Judy Greer. Can’t stomach her in more than a quirky guest role.