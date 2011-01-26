CBS moves up ‘Mad Love’ premiere to Valentine’s Day

01.26.11

CBS has moved up the premiere date for the new sitcom “Mad Love” by a week, from Feb. 21 to Feb. 14, to give the romantic comedy an added marketing hook.

“It”s a marketing-driven move that makes scheduling sense.  A ‘Mad Love’ premiere on Valentine”s Day offers some great promotional and thematic tie-ins,” CBS scheduling guru Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

“Mad Love” stars Jason Biggs and Sarah Chalke as two New Yorkers who begin dating and realize they’re a perfect match – and that their respective best friends, played by Tyler Labine and Judy Greer – can’t stand each other. It will air Mondays at 8:30 after “How I Met Your Mother.”

