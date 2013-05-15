CBS new series photos feature Robin Williams, Josh Holloway and Anna Faris

05.15.13 5 years ago 5 Comments
Unlike several of its network rivals, CBS doesn’t treat upfronts week as an opportunity to inundate fans with dozens of pictures from its new shows.
Instead, CBS has released a baker’s dozen new images from six new shows, showcasing stars including Robin Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Josh Holloway, Anna Faris, Will Arnett, Margo Martindale, Tony Shalhoub, Dylan McDermott and more.
That means less clicking for y’all. 
Check out the pictures

