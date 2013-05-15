CBS new series photos feature Robin Williams, Josh Holloway and Anna Faris

Unlike several of its network rivals, CBS doesn’t treat upfronts week as an opportunity to inundate fans with dozens of pictures from its new shows.
Instead, CBS has released a baker’s dozen new images from six new shows, showcasing stars including Robin Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Josh Holloway, Anna Faris, Will Arnett, Margo Martindale, Tony Shalhoub, Dylan McDermott and more.
That means less clicking for y’all.
As a person of Indian origin, I could recognize the Hindi letters in the board behind Josh Holloway in image #3, although I’m not a Hindi speaker. The part that’s visible translates to “North Central.” I wonder if they shot in India and if the story of “Intelligence” pans across countries.
As a person who lives in India, it irked me that they spelled “Uttar” (which is North in English) wrong (It spelled like ” ?????”). Which would mean they shoot in a backlot in LA and pretend its India. They may also use a couple of establishing shots before taking us into a warehouse, Alias style.
Also I cant for the life of me figure where North Central is India. Given a guess, I would say Kashmir and the Line of Control, but they never would say North Central…
The ???? were supposed to be the Hindi lettering. Damn you Hitfix for keeping comments in English.
The exact spelling for those who are interested :
Per Wikipedia, the North Central Railway covers Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. So, I guess those states come under North Central.
Huh, then based on the terrain, I would say this would be Uttar Pradesh.
Which makes me even more curious to see if it was shot in India….