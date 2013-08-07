CBS orders ‘Extant’ from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin

Following this summer’s blockbuster success with “Under the Dome,” CBS has added another drama from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

CBS announced on Wednesday (August 7) that the network has given a straight-to-series order to “Extant,” a 13-episode serialized drama that will premiere in Summer 2014.

Mickey Fisher wrote the script, which focuses on a female astronaut reconnecting with her family after a year in outer space.

“‘Extant’ is a very original concept with layers of humanity, mystery and surprise that reveal itself throughout the script,” blurbs Nina Tassler, President of CBS Entertainment. “Our partnership with Amblin for ‘Under the Dome’ showed that viewers respond to high-quality event programming in the summer. We look forward to building on that with ‘Extant’ and offering CBS audiences another high-concept, unique event for summer television.”

In addition to Fisher and Spielberg, executive producers on “Extant” will include Greg Walker, Brooklyn Weaver, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

“Under the Dome,” which premiered earlier this summer, has been the biggest out-of-season scripted hit on a network in years and has been renewed for a second run next summer.