CBS pulls low-rated comedy ‘Partners’

The axe has fallen on CBS’ low-rated Monday comedy “Partners.”

“Partners,” which stared David Krumholtz, Michael Urie, Sophia Bush and Brandon Routh, will be pulled from the CBS schedule effective immediately, with a repeat of “Two and a Half Men” taking over the 8:30 p.m. slot next week.

Despite being nestled between long-running hit “How I Met Your Mother” and sophomore hit “2 Broke Girls,” “Partners” had been creating a weekly sinkhole in CBS’ Monday ratings, debuting with only a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and slipping each week. The most recent airing did only a 1.8 key demo rating, an unacceptable figure between the 3.0 for “How I Met Your Mother” and the 3.2 for “2 Broke Girls.”

In addition, in the new TV business model in which DVR figures are more important than ever, “Partners” has been a time-shifting dud, adding only 14 percent in Live+7 figures among adults 18-49 and 11 percent in overall audience.

CBS has venerable utility player “Rules of Engagement” and the new comedy “Friend Me” ready for duty.

This is CBS’ second cancellation of the fall, following the Friday drama “Made in Jersey.”

Meanwhile, this is the latest disappointment for creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. The “Will & Grace” creators’ last two shows to make it to air have been NBC’s short-lived “Four Kings” and CBS’ “$#*! My Dad Says,” which lasted a full, albeit slightly truncated, season.