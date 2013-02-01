CBS renews ‘NCIS’ as Mark Harmon earns a contract extension

CBS has renewed “NCIS” for the 2013-2014 season, an unsurprising announcement for TV’s most watched program.
The renewal came on the heels of star and executive producer Mark Harmon signing a new contract extension for what will be the procedural smash’s 11th season.
In its current 10th season, “NCIS” is averaging a whopping 21.48 million viewers per week and doing a robust 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 (and an even more robust 5.9 rating among adults 25-54). Even at its advanced age, “NCIS” continues to buck traditional industry trending by growing its audience 7 percent over last season, including hitting Live+3 series highs with the 25.36 million viewers who watched the January 15 episode.
The “NCIS” renewal is a big enough deal that it earned a press release blurb from Leslie Moonves, rather than CBS President Nina Tassler.
“In a world gone niche, ‘NCIS’ keeps getting bigger, and Mark Harmon continues to define the role of leading man on the #1 show on television,” states Leslie Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation. “‘NCIS’ is the type of franchise every company wants in today”s global content ecosystem — high-quality storytelling that generates passionate viewers and drives revenue on every conceivable platform.”
Originally launched as a spinoff from NBC transplant “JAG,” “NCIS” then launched the hit drama “NCIS: Los Angeles.” A nested pilot for a potential spinoff from “NCIS: Los Angeles” will air later this spring. “NCIS” first ascended to its position as TV’s top scripted drama in the 2009-2010, while this is its first season in the top position overall, outdrawing Sunday Night Football.
In addition to Harmon, “NCIS” stars Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Sean Murray, Pauley Perrette, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen and David McCallum.
People will clinking glasses of metamucil in celebration of this momentous news.
Evolution1085 – Highest rated drama on TV among adults 18-49, which isn’t the metamucil demo as far as I know… I enjoy a good “CBS is for old folks” joke as much as anybody and I’ve been known to make more than a few myself, but “NCIS” is a phenomenon that goes above and beyond, not that I know anybody who watches it…
-Daniel
That is the funny thing though isn’t it… I can’t say I know anybody who watches NCIS, NCIS LA, Elementary, Two Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men, or any of the other big CBS shows (outside of BBT and HIMYM), but it seems like the Nielsen people magically have found the sweet spot for CBS viewership (and it’s not the digital crowd, as it’s annoying as hell to try and watch a CBS show online). Do you know how they do in DVD sales? It would seem these people should be voracious in their fandom, but maybe it’s just not me seeing it (although the only recognition they do manage to get is People’s Choice, so enough of their fanbase is capable of turning on a computer, so that’s great for them… sorry can’t help myself :)
Evolution1085 – I watch “Elementary” and “2 Broke Girls”! I don’t count, I know.
The shows are massive internationally. The CBS shows pretty much rotate the “Most Watched Show In the World” crown every year or two. And many of them — “Big Bang,” “NCIS,” “The Mentalist” — are pretty huge in syndication as well. So with those things going for them, it doesn’t much matter how they do in terms of DVD sales, because they have plenty of second-market value…
-Daniel
With their international values that high, that means they’re managing to speak to, not just something in the american culture, but to the human condition in general (which seems weird when you use that as a descriptor for a CBS show). I was trying to create an analogous situation with CBS’ scheduling philosophy on my way home, and as I was passed by the 5th or 6th carolla on the highway, I realized that the camry/corolla is could actually be a pretty good equivalency. Both strive for reliability and dependability (the aim small, miss small approach that CBS has, not having to take big risks that would alienate any one particular group), it takes a lower level of investment in them (even something like the Good Wife, you could miss a month and hop back on it with little difficulty), and (perhaps) a realization that there are better rides out there, but you’re happy with this one… or I’m just talking out of ass, either one.
It reminds me of JAG. A show that seemed to be forever but I don’t know a single person that watched it.
I had thought of a bit where JAG was a show that no one knew was on. Including the network and it kept on being produced unbeknownst to anyone else except the actors.
Kind of like the guy in Office Space that still had a job although he had been fired. A glitch in the system.
On another note, can Hitfix possibly beef up their account security to prevent these spammers from leaving messages all the time? See below…
Maybe Germany is a little bit more open with its NCIS love, but I know many NCIS fans and many of them are teenagers. (Interesting enough, PSYCH, a crime show that is in the US apparently a huge hit among teenagers, is nearly non-existent here.)
I also like Ncis Los Angeles i think that is a great show especially LLcool J and Cris O’Donnell they are my favorite characters on the show.
just as April implied I didnt even know that some one can make $8445 in four buzz45.COM