CBS renews ‘The Mentalist,’ cancels ‘Crazy Ones,’ ‘Intelligence,’ midseason comedies

Saturday (May 10) morning brought bad news for nearly all of CBS' remaining bubble shows.
In one fell swoop, CBS cancelled five of its six shows-in-limbo, but gave a semi-surprising renewal to the long-running procedural “The Mentalist.”
Getting the axe on Saturday morning were comedies “The Crazy Ones,” “Friends With Better Lives” and “Bad Teacher,” plus dramas “Intelligence” and “Hostages,” which delivered similarly weak performances on Monday nights at 10 p.m.
While all of the cancelled shows underperformed and had been considered likely one-and-done candidates, several teased CBS with their potential.
On the comedy side, the big disappointment has to be “The Crazy Ones,” which was one of CBS' big fall swings, featuring the TV return of Oscar winner Robin Williams. “The Crazy Ones” launched in September after two episodes of “Big Bang Theory” and drew overall 15.5 million viewers and did an impressive 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. The fall from there was swift and hard as “The Crazy Ones” consistently failed to retain its “Millers” lead-in and also lowered numbers for “Two and a Half Men,” causing CBS to reverse “Crazy Ones” and “Men” in the 9 p.m. hour. That resulted in a bump for “Men” and a decline for “Crazy Ones,” which was under 6 million viewers and did a 1.5 key demo rating for its April finale. Those numbers don't fly on CBS. [With “Bad Teacher” doing almost those exact numbers in its most recent airing, it was hard to imagine that comedy getting a renewal.]
Also teasing slightly was “Friends with Better Lives,” which premiered in March after the “How I Met Your Mother” finale and drew just under 8 million viewers and did a 2.7 key demo rating, only to never approach those numbers in its regular post-“2 Broke Girls” slot.
When it comes to teases, it's hard to fall from grace much quicker than “Intelligence.” One week it was drawing 16 million viewers in a post-“NCIS” sneak and the next week it was plummeting to just over 6 million. The funny/sad thing is that when NBC was airing the Olympics, “Intelligence” got a minor bump without “Castle” and “Blacklist” as competition, but facing other procedurals, it went back to getting clobbered.
And as for “Hostages”? Well, CBS aired the whole run. The network didn't have to air the whole run, given that the drama was essentially DOA in the fall, but every episode aired and also got good DVR bumps by CBS standards. But CBS doesn't renew dramas based on DVR growth. That's something other networks do.
Finally, the Season 7 renewal for “The Mentalist” was a minor surprise, but only because media reports had just taken for granted that the Simon Baker drama would be done after this year, even though CBS gave no indications in that direction. Airing in a tough Sunday 10 p.m. slot that frequently pushed episodes to 10:30 or 10:45 starts in the fall, “The Mentalist” has averaged over 12.5 million viewers including Live+7 bumps and 9.4 million live viewers. It's unclear if CBS will air “The Mentalist” in the fall or hold it for midseason, but those are very good numbers to be able to plug into a time slot.
Saddened by any of the cancellations? Psyched about the “Mentalist” renewal?
I realize that CBS doesn’t launch as many midseason shows as some of the other networks. But it still doesn’t look good to me that the last CBS midseason drama and sitcom to get a second season renewal were The Unit and Rules of Engagement.
QWE – CBS definitely doesn’t worry too much about midseason, does it? The past years are just littered with failed midseason dramas and comedies. But I’d virtually guarantee that the highest rated among them was “Rob!” so maybe it’s just as well CBS doesn’t renew them…
-Daniel
Does “Intelligence” end on a Cliffhanger? The show just started over here and I would like to know if it’s worth investing time in it. (Regardless of quality. So far many paople told me way too many opinions if the show is worth watching at all.)
Not a cliffhainger so much as an interesting plot twist. Watch it. If you like it, keep watching. Treat it as a miniseries.
Okay, thanks Tom. :)
Intelligence was great. It had all the right ingredients: action, drama and very likable characters. It had good acting and great chemistry between the two leads. Definitely worth your time and does not end of cliffhanger.
I’m a little bummed about “Intelligence” not returning. I liked the plot twists of people from our military getting in our hero’s way, and thought Gabriel’s mom was a hoot.
I hope both Josh and Meghan find new stuff soon. (Maybe guest star on NCIS:NO?)
Thought “The Crazy Ones” was fine when I caught it, bit it wasn’t appointment TV for me. “Friends with Better Lives” came too quick (literally) on the heels of HIMYM, and never worked for me in the first place.
YEAH THE MENTALIST!!!!
A little surprised about “The Crazy Ones”. That was about as CBS as a Comedy gets. I thought it would get a season 2.
I’m super excited that The Mentalist is coming back. Such a great show. Even though the red john storyline is gone or is it??????… They keep it interesting and fresh…that’s the whole point of television…
Please have Jane get together with Lisbon ;)))))
Awesome news on the mentalist. Very disappointed that intelligence got canceled.
Please take “the Millers ” and “2 Broke Girls” off. There are no redeeming me rots to these two lame programs. Kudos for keeping “The Mentalist”. excellent story line.
The GREAT news about the Mentalist just made my day. Thank you CBS!
I watched the first first 15 minutes and that was all I could take. I really like Robin Williams, but that show was doomed from the start.
I’ll miss. megan ohry in her jeans.
interesting to see the Mentalist get another season for really though once the red john storyline was done that the show would run out of steam. and kind of not surprised to see Intelligience gone for that show added some balance to cbs. and guess robin williams is going to have to try again for the right tv return after so long.a better vehicle then the crazy ones
And the Mad Men fans say, “Whither Bob Benson?” I hear they’re still in production! Get James Wolk to costume STAT.
Hatfield – Keep in mind that “Crazy Ones” had its finale mid-April. They’ve been done with production since March at some point. Jimmy Wolk’s been available for a couple months now if Matt Weiner wanted him…
-Daniel
Here’s hoping. I’ll forever be haunted by those tight shorts he wore to the beach. Ye gods.
I thought Friends With Better Lives was doing better than that. Sort of shocked.
Bad Teacher was pretty painful but I was starting to like Ari Graynor.
I’m very confused by all of these shakeouts. It seems odd they would cancel a Robin Williams show by a showrunner as powerful as David E. Kelley — or doesn’t he have the juice he used to have? I personally find his shows insufferable, truly awful, but I thought he filled a niche.
Now Holloway can do Rockford Files
Happy for “The Mentalist.” I don’t care about the rest of the cancellations.
It looks like CBS will scale back to 2 comedies on Thursdays next season. IIRC, they have renewed 5 comedies and ordered only 2 new comedies so far. Out of the 5 renewed comedies, only “Big Bang Theory” is a genuine hit any more.
CRAZY ONES had 2 things holding them back. The 2 overacting guys. AMANDA SETTON is truly hilarious!!!
Since “Mentalist” was a direct ripoff of “Psych” I thought it would have been appropriate for to exit at the same time!
The Crazy Ones was an enormous waste of the talents of the great Hamish Linklater, James Wolk, and yeah, even SMG, who was doing her best work since Buffy. It all came down to the utterly insufferable Robin Williams – I mean, who the hell can stand him anymore? He was an intrusion on his own show. And now I’m completely annoyed that this show kept Bob Benson away from Mad Men.
Very glad the Mentalist will be back and sorry about Intelligence. It’s been tough to catch the Mentalist last season with all of the late night football run overs. To have that many loyal fans with all of the uncertainty in the programming times is a tribute to the show. Intelligence was a good show and concept. I looked forward to it, and sorry it wasn’t renewed.