CBS renews ‘The Talk’ for next season

CBS has renewed “The Talk,” it’s mom-centric take on “The View,” for the 2011-12 season.

“The Talk,” hosted by Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, debuted in October, replacing the long-running soap opera “As the World Turns.” Since that debut, the show has averaged 2.21 million viewers.

“After only a few months on the air, ‘The Talk’ has delivered creative and ratings growth and established a strong profile in daytime,” CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler said in a statement. “The co-hosts have clicked together, the topics have connected with the audience and the show has added a new dimension to our top-rated daytime line-up. We’re excited about its current success and the potential to grow and evolve ‘The Talk’ even further.”

