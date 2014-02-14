CBS sets ‘Bad Teacher,’ ‘Unforgettable’ premiere dates

We may already be well into midseason, but CBS had some scheduling moves to make on Friday (February 14), including a pair of premiere dates and some scheduling experimentation ahead of upfronts in May.

The announcements include premiere dates for the new comedy “Bad Teacher” and the returning drama “Unforgettable,” plus a Thursday comedy shakeup.

The first CBS move comes in two weeks on February 27 when “The Crazy Ones” and “Two and a Half Men” switch places in the Thursday 9 p.m. hour. The two comedies have been doing roughly interchangeable numbers on Thursdays, but this switch will give CBS the chance to see if “Two and a Half Men” can gain a little juice with a stronger lead-in and to see if taking away that slightly stronger lead-in will cause “Crazy Ones” to crash.

“Crazy Ones” will finish its 22-episode order on April 17 and “Bad Teacher” will premiere at 9:30 on April 24. Based on the hit Cameron Diaz film, “Bad Teacher” stars Ari Graynor and also features Sara Gilbert, Ryan Hansen, David Alan Grier, Kristin Davis and Sara Rodie.

The unkillable Poppy Montgomery drama “Unforgettable” will return for its third season on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. taking over for “Undercover Boss,” which will have completed its season run. This will give “Unforgettable” its third different seasonal home after premiering as a regular fall launch, being cancelled and then coming back as a summer starter last year.

You may recall that CBS still has the Cam Gigandet drama “Reckless” on the shelf. OK. Fine. You probably don’t recall that at all. But they do. “Reckless” is still alive, but its premiere is TBD.

And since CBS just posted the “Bad Teacher” art, check out another picture: