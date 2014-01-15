CBS sets premieres for Spring 2014 ‘Survivor,’ ‘Amazing Race’ installments

I still have six weeks before the exit interviews start again.

CBS has announced the premiere dates for the Spring 2014 installments of “The Amazing Race” and “Survivor,” which will be slightly later than usual this year to somewhat dodge NBC’s Olympics coverage.

“The Amazing Race” premieres its third All-Stars installment on Sunday, February 23. It’s only an hour-long episode, which would prompt my normal complaints about how it’s too hard to fit 11 teams into an hour-long premiere, but at least the All-Stars format means that we theoretically half-remember the teams.

CBS has yet to formally announce the returning teams, but that information is all over the Internet, if you happen to care.

In contrast, CBS’ 28th installment of “Survivor,” which seems to be titled “Survivor: Cagayan” rather than “Survivor: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty,” actually will get a two-hour premiere for the first time since “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” in 2010. “Survivor: Cagayan” will premiere on Wednesday, February 26t, with what will be the show’s first season without any returning players in some time.

CBS has already renewed “Survivor” for two more seasons next year. “The Amazing Race,” with its nine Outstanding Reality Competition Program Emmys, hasn’t been renewed, but it’s expected to be back next season.

“Survivor” is coming off a strong “Blood vs. Water” season, while I don’t remember much about the last “Amazing Race” season.